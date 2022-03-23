TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease as market mulls recession signal

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - A sharp sell-off in U.S.
Treasuries eased on Wednesday as the market tries to come to
grips with how the Federal Reserve might address rising
inflation without hiking interest rates at such a clip it spins
the economy into recession.
Yields were lower across the curve, from two-year notes out
to 30-year bonds, after the recent sell-off was further driven
by a decidedly more hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday.
Powell did not talk about policy on Wednesday when he spoke
at a panel discussion on digital currencies organized by the
Bank for International Settlements.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2 basis
points to 2.357%, while the gap between yields on two- and
10-year notes was at 21.9 basis points after
collapsing to 13.5 on Tuesday.
The inversion of the gap, or when short-end rates rise above
those at the long end of the yield curve, often indicates a
recession is on the horizon.
To be sure, the Fed is well aware of what an inversion
implies and likely will be more aggressive with the balance
sheet than policymakers have indicated, said John Luke Tyner, a
fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.
"Maybe that gets paired with more aggressive balance sheet
reduction and less tightening, which could be a really good type
of situation for the yield curve as well as the economy in
general," he said.
"He's going to try to do whatever he can to keep the curve
from inverting," Tyner said of Powell. "You saw a little bit of
that with some of his comments trying to get investors to look
more at the 10-year three-month versus the 10-year two-year
curve."
The Treasury sold $16 billion in 20-year notes
at auction with a high yield of 2.651%. Rates across the
spectrum edged up a bit after results were released, but soon
slid lower.
Fed policymakers are now discussing quantitative tightening,
or reducing the size of the central bank's balance sheet, said
David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX.
"What we're going to see from the Fed is a move up in the
timetable for quantitative tightening. Powell alluded to it last
week," Petrosinelli said.
"QT is their big tool to effect longer rates and that's why
we're probably going to see that sooner than the summertime,
which is what people were thinking," he said.
Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, told
Bloomberg she was open to raising rates by 50 basis points when
policymakers meet in May and to start reducing the balance sheet
if necessary.
"Because they're all talking about it in unison makes me
think it's much more likely than it was last week," Petrosinelli
said.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis
points at 2.134%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
3.538%.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.97%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 3.0%
a year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar five-year forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.589%.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Jonathan Oatis)