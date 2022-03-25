TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields jump on tighter Fed policy expectations

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday, with the benchmark 10-year note surging to nearly
three-year highs, as the market grappled with high inflation and
a Federal Reserve that could easily spark a downturn as it
aggressively tightens policy.
Ten-year Treasury yields were up 14.7 basis
points to 2.488%, after earlier rising above 2.50% for the first
time since May 2019.
The 2-year yield, which typically moves in step
with interest rate expectations, soared 16 basis points to
2.284% - a rate also last seen in early May 2019.
The weekly basis-point gain in the two-year's yield was the
largest since June 2009, according to Refinitiv data.
The market is quickly readjusting its expectations after Fed
Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the central bank must move
"expeditiously" to combat rising inflation, and he raised the
possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike in May.
Americans are going to see inflation of 6% or more in the
foreseeable future, a pace that will not slow until the end of
2022 when food prices may fall, said Stephen Hoedt, managing
director of equity and fixed income research at Key Private
Bank.
"The Fed is going to be chasing its tail when it comes to
this inflation situation. They're behind the curve and even if
they go 50 basis points in the next couple of meetings, they're
still behind the curve," Hoedt said.
But rising prices for food and energy, items the consumer is
keenly aware of, are unlikely to fall as much as policymakers
would like and could keep inflation elevated, he said.
"The consumer is going to have its expectations set by what
happens when they go to the gas pump or the grocery store. And
that has the potential to embed a wage price spiral, and I think
that's really what we're fearful of," Hoedt said.
The odds that the Fed is able to conduct a soft landing
based on history are fairly low, said Jimmy Chang, chief
investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office.
"The Fed knows it's behind the curve. It has to be
aggressive in hiking rates and shrinking the balance sheet to
fight inflation," said Chang, adding the jobs market will remain
strong this year but a recession is more likely in 2023.
"History will repeat itself. The collateral damage will be
the economy."
The spread between the two- and 10-yar notes was 19.7 basis
points, just above where the shorter-term yield is higher than
the long end in what is called an inversion that often signals a
recession.
The spread between 5-year and 30-year earlier
flattened to just 1.32 basis points above an inversion.
Bank of America (BofA) and Citi have joined a small but
growing number of top investment banks who expect the Fed to
aggressively hike interest rates against a backdrop of soaring
inflation and hawkish comments from policymakers.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 9
basis points to 2.602%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
3.584%.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.98%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 3.0%
a year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.562%.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane
Craft)