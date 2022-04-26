TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields slip as fears of future slowdown overshadow strong data

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Tuesday as uncertainties surrounding the war in Ukraine and Federal Reserve efforts to bring down inflation kept investors cautious ahead of an expected hike in interest rates next week.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slid 5.5 basis points to 2.772%, while yields on three-month bills to 30-year bonds were all lower on the day.

Data released on Tuesday, including business spending and consumer confidence, was relatively strong, but people are more concerned about the future than good job growth and demand, said Stan Shipley, fixed-income strategist at Evercore ISI.

"Yields are going down because people are scared about the future, so they're scared we are slipping into recession or slow economic growth," Shipley said.

"With the Fed going to have to raise interest rates a lot and with the war going on and high oil prices, in late 2022 or early 2023 we may witness a recession."

Policymakers will meet May 3-4 when they are expected to raise rates by 50 basis points and announce plans to begin reducing the Fed's $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

How the markets respond next week is unclear, even as Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spelled out the U.S. central bank's plans to aggressively tackle inflation, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed-income Strategy at WisdomTree Investments.

"The Fed has raised rates once, by a quarter point. We are one rate hike removed from a zero-interest rate policy," he said. "Now it comes down to Powell & Co. actually making their actions match their words and market expectations."

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rebounded more than expected in March, a sign that business spending on equipment ended the first quarter with strong momentum, Commerce Department data showed.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft increased 1.0% last month, or double the forecast of economists polled by Reuters. These so-called core capital goods orders fell 0.3% in February.

Other data showed a dip in consumer confidence in April but it remained above pandemic lows, while plans to buy a house climbed despite soaring mortgage rates and record house prices.

The Treasury sold $48 billion of two-year notes to yield 2.585% in an auction that was "quite strong", said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 3 basis points to 2.865%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap between two- and 10-year notes that is seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 22.6 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 8.6 basis points at 2.544%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.265%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.872%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.8% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five-years-forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.635%. (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Tomasz Janowski/Mark Heinrich)