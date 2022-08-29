TREASURIES-U.S. two-year yield at highest since 2007 after Powell's rates warning

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. two-year treasury yield hit its highest in 15 years on Monday, as investors repositioned for an extended period of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve following chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Friday.

The Fed will continue to raise rates in a bid to curtail inflation even as those rate increases cause pain for households and businesses, Powell said on Friday, in his bluntest language yet on the hiking-cycle.

Market pricing now indicates around a 70% chance the Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting, compared to around 57% on Friday when Powell spoke.

The two year yield, which is particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose to as high as 3.489%, its highest since late 2007, up 8 basis points from its Friday close.

Benchmark 10-year yields also rose 8 basis points to as high as 3.13% but remain well shy of their mid-June top of 3.49%.

"While Powell provided little new signals on the hiking pace of the coming meetings, he reinforced the view that financial conditions will need to be tightened further, and that rates will be held at moderately restrictive levels for some time," said Lars Sparreso Lykke Merklin, senior analyst at Danske Bank.

That has also pushed traders to raise bets on where the Fed hiking cycle will peak to around 3.9% in May next year, from 3.6% just two weeks ago, but they have also reduced the amount of rate cuts priced in for 2023.

The closely watched yield curve measured by the gap between two and 10-year yields remained strongly inverted at -35.5 basis points. An inversion is seen by many as a reliable signal of an approaching recession.

"Since we are looking at yield curve inversion remaining in place until we understand where the pain threshold is for the Fed, we see more opportunities - in this rising yield environment - in the shorter duration," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist Asia at UBP.

It is not just the Fed that's talking up higher rates. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel delivered a similar message over the weekend.

That led money markets in the euro zone to price in a 67% chance of a 75 basis-point rate hike by the ECB in September. (Reporting by Alun John and Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Kirsten Donovan)