TREASURIES-U.S. two-year yield hits 15-year high after Powell's rates warning

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. two-year treasury
yield hit its highest in 15 years on Monday, as investors
repositioned for an extended period of aggressive interest rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve following chair Jerome Powell's
hawkish speech on Friday.
The Fed will continue to raise rates in a bid to curtail
inflation even as those rate increases cause pain for households
and businesses, Powell said on Friday, in his bluntest language
yet on the hiking-cycle.
Market pricing now indicates a 70% chance the Fed will hike
rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting.
The two year yield, which is particularly
sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose to as high as
3.466%, its highest since late 2007, up seven basis points from
its Friday close.
Benchmark 10 year yields rose nearly 8 basis
points to as high as 3.114% but remain well shy of their
mid-June top of 3.499%.
The closely watched gap between the two
remained strongly inverted at -35.7 basis points, often seen as
a signal of an approaching recession
"Since we are looking at yield curve inversion remaining in
place until we understand where the pain threshold for the Fed,
we see more opportunities - in this rising yield environment -
in the shorter duration," said Carlos Casanova, senior economist
Asia at UBP.
It is not just the Fed that's talking up higher rates.
European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel delivered a
similar message over the weekend.
That triggered a sharp fall in Euribor futures, as
markets priced in the risk the ECB could hike by 75 basis points
next month.
(Reporting by Alun John
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)