Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb after jobs report keeps Fed hikes intact

10/07/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose on Friday, after a solid report on the labor market largely extinguished any remaining hopes the Federal Reserve would alter its path of aggressive interest rate hikes as it seeks to combat inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday, above the 250,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from the 3.7% in the prior month.

Expectations the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) increased following the data as fed funds futures implied as much as a 92% chance the policy rate will be increased to a 3.75% to 4% range at its November meeting, up from the 85% before the data release.

"Probably there were some people out there hoping for a weaker number that could set the stage for a Fed pivot. I'm sure they were disappointed," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We've been through the 'Fed's going to pivot and pause' thing enough times now that hopefully there's not too many people betting on that given the Fed's comment. You could argue that hope springs eternal but it was dashed once again."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.4 basis points to 3.888%. The yield was on track for its tenth straight weekly rise, its longest such streak since 1994.

Treasury yields have been sensitive this week to any signs the labor market might be slowing in hopes it would give the U.S. Federal Reserve room to pivot to a less hawkish policy stance and slow its rate of interest rate hikes after three straight increases of 75 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was

up 5.1 basis points

to

3.844

%.

But Fed officials have been consistent in recent comments that the central bank will take aggressive measures in hiking interest rates to combat rising inflation, raising concerns among investors it could tilt the economy into a recession.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the Fed has more work to do to lower inflation and rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, while Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said "inflation is much too high."

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as a reliable indicator of a recession when inverted, was at a negative 42.5 basis points, up from the negative 57.85 hit on September 22.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6 basis points at 4.310%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.423%, after closing at 2.352% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.273%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, additional reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.84% 0.6359 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.81% 1.10714 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.72794 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.54% 0.9734 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.33% 0.012107 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.01% 0.5604 Delayed Quote.-15.51%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -1.07% 41.86 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
Latest news "Economy"
04:01pS&p 500, dow industrials and nasdaq snap three-week losing strea…
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 1.51%, the dow added 1.…
RE
03:59pConsumers to ditch cafes for coffee at home amid rising prices, says ICO
RE
03:58pPepsiCo to make Cheetos and Lay's chips using Dutch green electricity
RE
03:56pU.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent
RE
03:56pU.S. soybean, corn, wheat futures bounce after sell-off
RE
03:52p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.841% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:51pExplainer-What will change if federal marijuana ban is loosened?
RE
03:51p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.883% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:51p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.306% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..
5Ambac Settles RMBS Litigations Against Bank of America

HOT NEWS