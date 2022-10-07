TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb after jobs report keeps Fed hikes intact

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose on Friday, after a solid report
on the labor market largely extinguished any remaining hopes the
Federal Reserve would alter its path of aggressive interest rate
hikes as it seeks to combat inflation.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month, the
Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report
on Friday, above the 250,000 estimate of economists polled by
Reuters. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from the 3.7% in the
prior month.
Expectations the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis
points (bps) increased following the data as fed funds futures
implied as much as a 92% chance the policy rate will be
increased to a 3.75% to 4% range at its November meeting, up
from the 85% before the data release.
"Probably there were some people out there hoping for a
weaker number that could set the stage for a Fed pivot. I'm sure
they were disappointed," said Sameer Samana, senior global
market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
"We've been through the 'Fed's going to pivot and pause'
thing enough times now that hopefully there's not too many
people betting on that given the Fed's comment. You could argue
that hope springs eternal but it was dashed once again."
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.4
basis points to 3.888%. The yield was on track for its tenth
straight weekly rise, its longest such streak since 1994.
Treasury yields have been sensitive this week to any signs
the labor market might be slowing in hopes it would give the
U.S. Federal Reserve room to pivot to a less hawkish policy
stance and slow its rate of interest rate hikes after three
straight increases of 75 basis points.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was
up 5.1 basis points
to
3.844
%.
But Fed officials have been consistent in recent comments
that the central bank will take aggressive measures in hiking
interest rates to combat rising inflation, raising concerns
among investors it could tilt the economy into a recession.
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on
Friday the Fed has more work to do to lower inflation and
rebalance economic activity in a more sustainable way, while
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said
"inflation is much too high."
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as a reliable indicator of a recession
when inverted, was at a negative 42.5 basis points, up from the
negative 57.85 hit on September 22.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6 basis
points at 4.310%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.423%, after closing at 2.352% on Thursday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.273%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a
year for the next decade.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, additional reporting by Sinéad
Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)