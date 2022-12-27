TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as investors gauge Fed path while China reopens

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose on Tuesday, as investors tried
to assess the path of interest rate hikes from the Federal
Reserve as China continues to scale back its COVID-19
restrictions.
China said it would stop requiring inbound travelers to go
into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission
(NHC) said late on Monday, a major step towards loosening its
curbs.
After hitting a near three-month low on Dec. 7 as hopes grew
the Fed would signal an end to its rate hike cycle was on the
horizon, the 10-year yield has steadily climbed. It saw its
biggest weekly rise in 8-1/2 months last week on the heels of
policy announcements from the U.S. central bank, Bank of England
and European Central Bank (ECB).
Investors have been trying to determine how high the Fed
will need to raise rates as it tightens policy in its continuing
battle against high inflation, while also trying to avoid
tilting the economy into recession.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 10.4
basis points at 3.851% after hitting a five-week high of 3.862%.
"It is pretty likely that rates will continue to climb
higher as the market sort of digests this huge supply of
Treasuries that now is being put onto the private sector," said
John Luke Tyner, fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors
in Fairhope, Alabama.
"Long story short, in the short term we will see rates
trade on the recession theme on the long end and basically what
the Fed is expected to do on the front-end, and until we get
some new data it is going to be hard to break out of that
range."
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
11.5 bps at 3.937%.
Analysts also cautioned it was difficult to extrapolate any
concrete direction given the limited trading activity around the
holidays.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was
up 7.7
b
ps
at
4.400
%.
Shorter-dated bonds saw their yields fall from their
highs of the day after an auction of $42 billion in two-year
notes, which was viewed as strong by analysts, with a high yield
of 4.373% and demand for the debt at 2.71 times the notes on
sale.
Forecasts by the central bank see the fed funds rates
climbing above 5% next year, while Fed Chair Jay Powell and
other Fed officials have emphasized there may be a need to keep
rates at a higher level for longer to completely stamp out
inflation.
On the economic front, data showed the advance goods trade
deficit for November narrowed to $83.35 billion from the prior
month's $98.8 billion, while a separate report pointed to
continued struggles for the housing market as home prices fell
under rising mortgages rates.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at a negative 55.1 bps.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.37%, after closing at 2.229% on Friday.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Nick Macfie)