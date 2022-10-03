TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline after UK tax turnaround, U.S. data

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell on Monday, after British Prime
Minister Liz Truss was forced to abandon a tax cut plan while
U.S. economic data showed a slowdown in manufacturing.
Truss had planned to completely eliminate a tax of 45% on
the top rate on income before backing down, part of a plan that
led the Bank of England to step in and announce plans to
purchase government debt to support the market that had been
rattled by the economic plans in recent days.
"What was happening overseas and specifically in the UK and
their fiscal policy changes, that was the piece that added an
extra leg of volatility, specifically to the fixed income
markets here," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn
Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
"This morning with what appears to be the UK stepping things
back a bit, the market is taking its cue from some of the bond
activity happening overseas."
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down
13.4 basis points to 3.670%. The yield had hit a 14-year high of
4.109% last week before tumbling after the BoE's intervention.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down
4.3 basis points to 3.721%.
Yields extended declines following the Institute for Supply
Management's (ISM) survey which showed manufacturing activity in
September was the slowest in nearly 2-1/2 years as new orders
contracted, with a measure of inflation at the factory gate
decelerating for a six consecutive month, hinting the rising
interest rates being used to combat inflation by the Fed may
have softened demand for goods.
"Looking at ISM prices paid versus inflation and that stat
alone says inflation should be in the fours, not the eights,
we’ll see, obviously a lot depends on rents," said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer at Cresset Capital in Chicago.
"Our risk is that the economy slows and interest rates drop,
not that rates rise because inflation spikes up, and that is
good news."
Investors will eye a flurry of data this week, including
several reports on the labor market culminating with Friday's
U.S. payrolls report. Signs of a softening in the jobs data
would likely be welcomed by investors as it could signal the
U.S. Federal Reserve's attempts to slow the economy and tamp
down inflation may be starting to have an effect.
Fed officials have been in sync as they have vowed to take
aggressive measures in hiking interest rates to combat rising
inflation. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John
Williams said on Monday that while there have been early signs
that inflation is easing, the central bank still must continue
fighting high prices.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as a reliable indicator of an economic
recession, was at -45.2 basis points, up from -57.85 hit two
weeks ago.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 8.9
basis points at 4.120%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.317%, after closing at 2.147% on Friday, which marked its
lowest close in about 20 months.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.244%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a
year for the next decade.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Jonathan Oatis)