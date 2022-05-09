TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease after hitting 3-1/2 year highs on rate hike jitters

By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on
Monday after the benchmark 10-year note hit fresh 3-1/2 year
highs as inflation fears continued to roil markets and traders
awaited consumer price data and the auction of $103 billion in
new government debt later this week.
Ten-year Treasury yields fell 4.1 basis points
to 3.083%, after hitting 3.203%, a level last seen in November
2018.
The equities rout will keep slamming bond sentiment until
investors stop taking their cue from rising yields and turn to
corporate earnings as their guide, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S.
chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC.
"The correlation between stocks and bonds has to break
down," he said. "We have to get earnings numbers pulling the
equity market down, or at least earnings numbers being slashed
to validate the bearish sentiment that's in the marketplace."
The pause in the bond market sell-off was driven by
short-covering and some bargain hunting, said Tom di Galoma,
managing director at Seaport Global Holdings LLC.
Investors buy back borrowed securities to cover their short
positions, which often sparks volatility. Sharply rising yields
knock prices lower as yields move inversely to price.
The long end of the yield curve has been steepening, pushing
the gap between two- and 30-year notes up from a low of 38.76 on
Friday to a high of 61.87 on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.
"People are taking advantage of moving out the curve," di
Galoma said. "I've seen accounts extend from the very front end
of the market to the long end just because the yield curve has
steepened so much."
Yields on Treasury debt have roughly doubled since early
March when the Federal Reserve took a hawkish stance and began
hiking interest rates for the first time since late 2018 to curb
soaring inflation.
The Fed can stick to half-point rate hikes for the next two
to three meetings, then assess how the economy and inflation are
responding before deciding whether further rises are needed,
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.
"I don't think we need to be moving even more aggressively,"
Bostic told Bloomberg on Monday.
The U.S. consumer price index is expected to show on
Wednesday that core CPI last month slowed to 6.0% and headline
CPI to 8.1% from 6.5% and 8.5%, respectively, in March,
according to economists polled by Refinitiv.
The Treasury will auction $45 billion of three-year notes on
Tuesday, $36 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $22
billion of 30-year notes on Thursday.
The spike in longer-dated bond yields has outpaced the short
end of the curve, pushing the spread differential between two-
and 10-year debt to its widest in nearly three months.
The closely watched gap between two- and 10-year yields
, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was
at 45.2 basis points.
Yields on inflation-linked debt on U.S. bonds hit fresh
multi-year highs, with yields on five-year maturities rising to
their highest levels since March 2020.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
3.125%.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.798%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about
2.8% a year for the next decade.
May 9 Monday 2:34 PM New York / 1834 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.82 0.833 -0.015
Six-month bills 1.3225 1.3496 -0.010
Two-year note 99-193/256 2.6286 -0.067
Three-year note 99-98/256 2.8455 -0.068
Five-year note 98-232/256 2.9882 -0.058
Seven-year note 98-184/256 3.0805 -0.051
10-year note 89-224/256 3.0832 -0.041
20-year bond 84-212/256 3.4389 -0.012
30-year bond 81-152/256 3.2152 -0.006
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.25 -2.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 -2.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 -2.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 -1.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.75 -2.25
spread
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Richard Chang)