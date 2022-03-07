TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher after 10-year drops to two-month low

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield rose slightly on Monday after touching its lowest
level in two months, as surging oil prices due to the conflict
between Russia and Ukraine stoked concerns about inflation
pressures and slowing economic growth.
Oil prices surged to their highest levels since 2008 on
growing supply fears as the United States and its European
allies contemplated banning Russian oil imports.
Russian and Ukrainian delegations assembled for a third
round of talks in Belarus, but little progress was made.
Markets remained on the defensive, with the S&P 500
down more than 1% and on track to fall for a third straight day.
"It’s amazing, the last couple of weeks it has been the same
factors keeping the market moving in the exact same direction,
it has been risk-off, higher energy prices leading to higher
inflation expectations," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed
income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
"The Fed still has its resolve they are going to raise
rates, so that continues to keep pressure on the short-end. The
long-end is bouncing off a little bit trying to figure out if it
should be driven from inflation or lower growth expectations but
today it is still risk-off with one eye on the higher energy
prices."
Investors will eye the latest inflation reading on the
Thursday in the form of the February consumer price index, with
expectations calling for a month-over-month increase of 0.8% and
a year-over-year jump of 7.9%.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its next
policy statement on March 16.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.6
basis points to 1.758% after falling to 1.668%, its lowest since
Jan. 5.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
1.4 basis points to 2.162%.
Auctions of $60 billion in three-month bills and $51 billion
in six-month bills on Monday were well bid, according to
Jefferies, with strong demand from indirect bidders as the
crisis in Ukraine has increased the risk-off sentiment and
boosted demand for the bills.
More supply will come to the market this week as Treasury
auctions $48 billion in 3-year notes, $34 billion in 10-year
notes and $20 billion in 30-year bonds.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 20.6 basis points after flattening to
18.47, the narrowest spread since March 16, 2020.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6 basis
points at 1.550%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
3.238%, after closing at 3.143% on Friday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.788%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.7% a
year for the next decade.
