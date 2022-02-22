TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up after safe-haven bids stops

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries edged
higher on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden announced new
sanctions on Russia in retaliation for Moscow recognizing two
breakaway regions of Ukraine, but the bond market reaction was
muted overall.
The U.S. measures, which target Russian banks and sovereign
debt, were put in place after Russian President Vladimir Putin
authorized sending what he called peacekeeping troops to the
separatist areas.
The bond market is more concerned about rising inflation and
an expected tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve
and other central banks than Ukraine at the moment, said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
"I don't think the front end is garnering any sort of a safe
haven bid, either on the Ukraine fears or the meltdown in
equities," Rupert said.
The sell-off in Treasuries is more "a fear of central bank
normalization and a potential central bank mistake driving us
into a recession down the road," Rupert said.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose
0.4 basis points to 1.934%, after an early morning price jump
sent yields below 1.85% at one point. Yields move in the
opposite direction of bond prices.
The Treasury market reversed course after the earlier
safe-haven bids as investors took a more cautious approach with
inflation and central bank policy front and center.
The closely watched yield curve measuring the gap between
yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as
an economic indicator, flattened further and was last at 39.1
basis points - signaling a potential slowdown ahead.
Any flight to quality that was seen overnight has ceased
with the market seeing such an extreme situation as probably a
selling opportunity, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at
Seaport Global Holdings.
Halfway through the Asian session rates rose on the notion
that stocks had oversold on the Ukraine news, he said.
The U.S. Treasury sold $52 billion of two-year notes
at auction to yield 1.553%. The two-year's yield,
which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations,
was up 6.9 basis points at 1.541% after the morning rally.
The auction was good but primary dealers bought just 15.6%
of the notes offered, less than half of what they had purchased
in recent sales and the lowest in many years, if not ever, said
Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading, in a note.
How Russia's foray into Ukraine will play out is unclear but
markets believe in the economic recovery's strength and
inflation's hot hand, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist
at FTN Financial.
"This morning demonstrates how difficult it is to mount a
bond rally in the face of increasing uncertainty around the
climate for risk assets," Vogel said.
Markets see rates heading higher, with the Fed expected to
move in March.
Money markets are pricing in just a 36.5% probability of a
50-bps rate hike next month, down recently from
around 60%.
Inflationary pressures were seen in data that showed U.S.
business activity regained speed in February as the drag from
the winter surge in COVID-19 infections ebbed, but higher prices
for inputs remained a burden amid lingering supply constraints.
IHS Markit's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which
tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rebounded to a
reading of 56.0 this month from 51.1 in January.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) traded at
2.864%, after closing at 2.83% last Friday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.471%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about
2.5% a year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.308%.
