TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall for second day after inflation data

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell on Wednesday after fresh data did not dissuade investors from believing that inflation may have peaked and a recent move higher in yields continued to unwind.

The Labor Department said U.S. producer prices (PPI) climbed 1.4% in March, above the 1.1% expectation and an increase from the 0.9% rise in February. In the 12 months through March, PPI shot up 11.2%, the largest increase since the data was initially calculated in November 2010 and above the 10.6% estimate, following a 10.3% jump in February.

The data comes a day after the consumer prices index (CPI) was less than many investors had feared and sparked hope that inflation may have peaked.

Yields initially climbed after the PPI data, before reversing course, and the 10-year yield touched a session low of 2.646%. Analysts pointed to the unwinding of positions which had pushed up yields in the run up to the inflation reports this week as also contributing to the decline after the data.

"Yes the economy is really strong, yes the inflation numbers are really high, but once you get to a point in the cycle where the market is way ahead of the Fed, typically it pauses and waits for the Fed to catch up or even rallies back a bit, retraces some of the selloff," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist and head of global bonds at PGIM Fixed Income in New York.

High inflation and comments from Federal Reserve officials have locked in the view the central bank will be more aggressive in taking steps to combat rising prices, which has also sparked concerns the Fed may make a policy error and cause a recession.

While the PPI data came in above expectations, some analysts anticipate CPI will trend lower over the next several months but PPI will cool down at a more gradual pace.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday the central bank must slow down economic activity to cool rapidly rising prices.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.4 basis points to 2.693%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 2.7 basis points to 2.800%.

An auction of $20 billion in 30-year bonds was average, according to analysts, with demand for the debt at 2.3 times the bonds on sale even with the average of the past 12 months but well short of the 2.46 in the March auction.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 34.5 basis points after steepening to 38.38 earlier, its widest gap since March 3.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 4.3 basis points at 2.346%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.358%, after closing at 3.415% on Tuesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.824%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.8% a year for the next decade. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham)