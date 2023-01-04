TREASURIES-U.S. yields lower after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield fell on Wednesday, putting it on track for its
longest streak of declines in more than five months after the
release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the
Federal Reserve.
At the Fed's December policy meeting which resulted in a
rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) after four straight hikes of
75 bps, all officials agreed with the slower pace, but were
concerned with any "misperception" in financial markets that
their commitment to fight stubbornly high inflation was in any
way starting to ebb.
"The market thinks the Fed is going to blink and the Fed
is going out of their way to say we are bringing inflation down
to 2% and there is going to be some pain," said Christopher
Lanouette, managing director and fixed income manager of taxable
and tax-exempt bond portfolios at CIBC Private Wealth US in
Boston.
"It seems like the market still hasn’t come to terms with
that," he added.
Earlier, economic data showed the labor market remained
tight in November, which bolsters the case for the Fed to
continue to hike interest rates more than is currently expected,
although a separate report showed manufacturing contracted in
December for a second straight month.
However, the same report showed a measure of prices paid by
manufacturers tumbled to its lowest level since February 2016,
excluding the drop during the early stages of the COVID-19
pandemic.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 9.2
basis points to 3.700%, on track for its biggest one-day drop
since Dec. 13. The yield was poised to fall for a fourth
straight session, it's longest streak of declines since a
five-session run that began on July 26.
Yields briefly moved higher after Minneapolis Fed
President Neel Kashkari said the Fed should continue to raise
rates at its next few meetings until it is confident that
inflation has peaked, and laid out his own view that the policy
rate should first pause at 5.4%, which is more aggressive than
the majority of policymakers.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down
7.7 basis points to 3.814%.
Investors will get a look at several pieces of data on
the labor market this week, culminating in the employment report
on Friday. A weakening labor market is seen as one of the key
pieces needed to convince the Fed to begin slowing its monetary
tightening path.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at a negative 67.4 basis points. Such an
inversion is seen by many as a signal of an impending recession.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.3
basis points at 4.372%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.258%, after closing at 2.306% on Tuesday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.226%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a
year for the next decade.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Paul Simao and
Elaine Hardcastle)