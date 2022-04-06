Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed after Fed minutes; curve remains steep

04/06/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Wednesday but was off its session high after minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank's balance sheet reduction could begin next month.

Fed officials "generally agreed" in mid-March to trim $60 billion per month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from its holdings of mortgage-backed securities, with the amounts phased in over a period of three months "or modestly longer," according to the minutes.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) after that meeting, and the minutes showed that the economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine late in February prevented a 50-bps hike.

"Until they actually start implementing the $95 billion per month, the balance sheet ain't shrinking," said John Luke Tyner, fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.

The yield on the 2-year note, which moves alongside rate hike expectations, was little changed on the day after earlier rising and falling about 8 bps in each direction. The 10-year yield held on to most of the session's gains, and the 2-10 yield curve steepened.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.5 basis points to 2.609% while the 2-year note yield was unchanged at 2.504%, leaving the 2-10 curve at 10.28 basis points, after starting the week inverted.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 5.2 basis points to 2.634% after earlier touching 2.68%, its highest since May 2019.

"I think people are reading it and realizing it's not really a change in stance," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates in Toledo, Ohio. "Yesterday's (news) was much more material to investors and their psyche than the release of the minutes."

Lancz was referring to comments by Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who said on Tuesday she expects rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet and that the process could start in early May.

The Fed's recent rate hike, and market expectations for more, mainly affect the short end of the curve, while selling duration held in the U.S. central bank's balance sheet would pressure yields higher on the long end.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.22%, after closing at 3.262% on Tuesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.832% and the U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.557%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:49pWASHINGTON'S UNWELCOME PARTY GUEST : COVID crashes capital's reopening
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.631% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.606% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.500% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pU.S. lawmakers slam Big Oil for high gasoline prices
RE
03:44pRebel Generali investor ready for legal action in case of narrow AGM board defeat
RE
03:43pU.S. South braces for more storms with Georgia under tornado watch
RE
03:42pAtlantia is and will remain a strategic long-term asset for bene…
RE
03:36pConvoy of more than 1,000 people reaches Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine -ICRC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Carlyle raises $4.6 billion for second credit fund
3Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Diageo, Mastercard, Oxy, UPS...
4Wall Street holds losses after Fed minutes
5HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients

HOT NEWS