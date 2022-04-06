TREASURIES-U.S. yields mixed after Fed minutes; curve remains steep

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield rose on Wednesday but was off its session high
after minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting showed
the central bank's balance sheet reduction could begin next
month.
Fed officials "generally agreed" in mid-March to trim $60
billion per month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings
and $35 billion from its holdings of mortgage-backed securities,
with the amounts phased in over a period of three months "or
modestly longer," according to the minutes.
The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) after that
meeting, and the minutes showed that the economic effects of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine late in February prevented a 50-bps
hike.
"Until they actually start implementing the $95 billion per
month, the balance sheet ain't shrinking," said John Luke Tyner,
fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.
The yield on the 2-year note, which moves alongside rate
hike expectations, was little changed on the day after earlier
rising and falling about 8 bps in each direction. The 10-year
yield held on to most of the session's gains, and the 2-10 yield
curve steepened.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.5
basis points to 2.609% while the 2-year note yield
was unchanged at 2.504%, leaving the 2-10 curve at 10.28 basis
points, after starting the week inverted.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
5.2 basis points to 2.634% after earlier touching 2.68%, its
highest since May 2019.
"I think people are reading it and realizing it's not really
a change in stance," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz
& Associates in Toledo, Ohio. "Yesterday's (news) was much more
material to investors and their psyche than the release of the
minutes."
Lancz was referring to comments by Fed Governor Lael
Brainard, who said on Tuesday she expects rapid reductions to
the Fed's balance sheet and that the process could start in
early May.
The Fed's recent rate hike, and market expectations for
more, mainly affect the short end of the curve, while selling
duration held in the U.S. central bank's balance sheet would
pressure yields higher on the long end.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
3.22%, after closing at 3.262% on Tuesday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.832% and the U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.557%.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Karen
Brettell and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Will Dunham and
Jonathan Oatis)