TREASURIES-U.S. yields near highs for the year on signs of U.S. job strength

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields rose to near their highest levels of the year on Thursday
after signs of strength in the U.S. job market outweighed an
unexpected decline in economic growth in the first quarter.
Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate last
quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP
estimate. That was the first decline since the pandemic
recession nearly two years ago, and came on the heels of a 6.9%
advance in the fourth quarter.
Yet a separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday
showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 5,000
to a seasonally adjusted 180,000 for the week ended April 23,
suggesting that the U.S. economy is putting the Omicron wave of
the coronavirus behind it.
"These levels are lower than the pre-COVID lows and suggest
that there has been no relief for employers trying to find help
in this tight labor market," said Thomas Simons, an economist at
Jefferies. "Workers continue to hold all the leverage."
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.1
basis points to 2.849%.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
0.8 basis points to 2.917%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 20.8 basis points.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6.5 basis
points at 2.642%.
Yields of 7-year notes rose 6 basis points to 2.904%
following an $44 billion auction by the Treasury.
