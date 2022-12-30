TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as 10-year posts biggest annual gain in decades

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield rose on Friday, ending the trading year with its
biggest annual gain in decades as the Federal Reserve embarked
on a path of policy tightening to tackle inflation.
The 10-year has risen about 238 basis points this year, its
biggest yearly climb since at least 1953, according to Refinitiv
data, as the U.S. central bank has raised interest rates at its
fastest pace since the 1980s to fight stubbornly high inflation
after years of loose monetary policy.
"You still have a tight labor force, so you still have
pressure on inflation, that is going to keep rates needing to be
at a higher level than they used to be from the central banks,"
said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt
Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.
"So we are trying to work towards that more normal thing but
it is going to take a while."
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.4
basis points to 3.879%.
After hitting a near-three-month low on Dec. 7 as hopes grew
the Fed would signal that an end to its rate hike cycle was on
the horizon, the 10-year yield has steadily climbed on policy
announcements from the U.S. central bank, the Bank of England
and the European Central Bank earlier this month, touching a
seven-week high of 3.905% on Friday.
Forecasts by the U.S. central bank see the fed funds rate
climbing above 5% next year, while Fed Chair Jay Powell and
other Fed officials have said there may be a need to keep rates
at a higher level for longer to tackle inflation.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
5.2 basis points to 3.975%.
Analysts have cautioned, however, that it is difficult to
put too much weight on market direction this week given the
limited trading activity around the holidays.
A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at a negative 55.3 basis points. An inversion
is seen by many as a signal of recession.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6.1 basis
points at 4.428%. The two-year has shot up about 370 basis
points this year, its biggest annual increase since the start of
its regular issuance in 1972.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.382%, after closing at 2.375% on Thursday.
The bond market closed early on Friday at 2 p.m. EST and
will be closed on Monday for the New Year's Day holiday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.302%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a
year for the next decade.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Barbara Lewis and
Chizu Nomiyama)