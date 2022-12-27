TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as China loosens COVID restrictions

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose on Tuesday, as investors tried
to gauge the path of interest rate hikes from the Federal
Reserve as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions.
China said it would stop requiring inbound travelers to go
into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission
(NHC) said late on Monday, a major step towards loosening its
curbs.
"China is going to get worse before it gets better in the
sense that the COVID situation will probably be painful as they
emerge so there will be a bit of mixed news there," said Aoifinn
Devitt, chief investment officer at Moneta in Chicago. She said
such a decisive step was still offering a sense of normality
returning. "That is probably been giving a little bit of cheer
in terms of China turning the corner."
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.8
basis points at 3.815% after hitting a five-week high of 3.835%.
After hitting a near three-month low on Dec. 7 as hopes grew
the Fed would signal and end to its rate hike cycle was on the
horizon, the 10-year yield has steadily climbed. It saw its
biggest weekly rise in 8-1/2 months last week on the heels of
policy announcements from the U.S. central bank, Bank of England
and European Central Bank (ECB).
"Maybe the U.S. markets had gotten ahead of themselves in
anticipating a pivot from the Fed, so more cold water thrown on
that kind of narrative, that may be why yields are moving up
again," said Devitt.
On the economic front, data showed the advance goods trade
deficit for November narrowed to $83.35 billion from the prior
month's $98.8 billion, while a separate report pointed to
continued struggles for the housing market as home prices fell
under rising mortgages rates.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
8.3 basis points at 3.905%.
Investors have been trying to assess how high the Fed will
need to raise interest rates as it continues to battle high
inflation, while also trying to avoid tilting the economy into a
recession.
Forecasts by the central bank see the fed funds rates
climbing above 5% next year, while Fed Chair Jay Powell and
other Fed officials have emphasized there may be a need to keep
rates at a higher level for longer to completely stamp out
inflation.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at negative 57.0 basis points.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.8 basis
points at 4.381%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.371%, after closing at 2.229% on Friday.2.282
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)