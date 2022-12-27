TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as China loosens COVID restrictions

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose on Tuesday, as investors tried to gauge the path of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions.

China said it would stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission (NHC) said late on Monday, a major step towards loosening its curbs.

"China is going to get worse before it gets better in the sense that the COVID situation will probably be painful as they emerge so there will be a bit of mixed news there," said Aoifinn Devitt, chief investment officer at Moneta in Chicago. She said such a decisive step was still offering a sense of normality returning. "That is probably been giving a little bit of cheer in terms of China turning the corner."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.8 basis points at 3.815% after hitting a five-week high of 3.835%.

After hitting a near three-month low on Dec. 7 as hopes grew the Fed would signal and end to its rate hike cycle was on the horizon, the 10-year yield has steadily climbed. It saw its biggest weekly rise in 8-1/2 months last week on the heels of policy announcements from the U.S. central bank, Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB).

"Maybe the U.S. markets had gotten ahead of themselves in anticipating a pivot from the Fed, so more cold water thrown on that kind of narrative, that may be why yields are moving up again," said Devitt.

On the economic front, data showed the advance goods trade deficit for November narrowed to $83.35 billion from the prior month's $98.8 billion, while a separate report pointed to continued struggles for the housing market as home prices fell under rising mortgages rates.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 8.3 basis points at 3.905%.

Investors have been trying to assess how high the Fed will need to raise interest rates as it continues to battle high inflation, while also trying to avoid tilting the economy into a recession.

Forecasts by the central bank see the fed funds rates climbing above 5% next year, while Fed Chair Jay Powell and other Fed officials have emphasized there may be a need to keep rates at a higher level for longer to completely stamp out inflation.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at negative 57.0 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.8 basis points at 4.381%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.371%, after closing at 2.229% on Friday.2.282 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Tomasz Janowski)