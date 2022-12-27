Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as China loosens COVID restrictions

12/27/2022 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose on Tuesday, as investors tried to gauge the path of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions.

China said it would stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission (NHC) said late on Monday, a major step towards loosening its curbs.

"China is going to get worse before it gets better in the sense that the COVID situation will probably be painful as they emerge so there will be a bit of mixed news there," said Aoifinn Devitt, chief investment officer at Moneta in Chicago. She said such a decisive step was still offering a sense of normality returning. "That is probably been giving a little bit of cheer in terms of China turning the corner."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 6.8 basis points at 3.815% after hitting a five-week high of 3.835%.

After hitting a near three-month low on Dec. 7 as hopes grew the Fed would signal and end to its rate hike cycle was on the horizon, the 10-year yield has steadily climbed. It saw its biggest weekly rise in 8-1/2 months last week on the heels of policy announcements from the U.S. central bank, Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB).

"Maybe the U.S. markets had gotten ahead of themselves in anticipating a pivot from the Fed, so more cold water thrown on that kind of narrative, that may be why yields are moving up again," said Devitt.

On the economic front, data showed the advance goods trade deficit for November narrowed to $83.35 billion from the prior month's $98.8 billion, while a separate report pointed to continued struggles for the housing market as home prices fell under rising mortgages rates.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 8.3 basis points at 3.905%.

Investors have been trying to assess how high the Fed will need to raise interest rates as it continues to battle high inflation, while also trying to avoid tilting the economy into a recession.

Forecasts by the central bank see the fed funds rates climbing above 5% next year, while Fed Chair Jay Powell and other Fed officials have emphasized there may be a need to keep rates at a higher level for longer to completely stamp out inflation.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at negative 57.0 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.8 basis points at 4.381%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.371%, after closing at 2.229% on Friday.2.282 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.17% 0.63222 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.674 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.62% 1.12834 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.45% 1.20282 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.69457 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.74032 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.0657 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.40% 0.01133 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012069 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.37% 0.6281 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
NOTE INC. -4.17% 437 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.938139 Delayed Quote.7.09%
Latest news "Economy"
12:02pItalian banks, unions extend national contract to Feb. 28
RE
11:52aWall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule
RE
11:48aDouble-digit U.S. home price growth streak skids to an end
RE
11:46aEstimated output of 450,000-500,000 bpd curtailed over christmas…
RE
11:43aSOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down
RE
11:32aPutin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
RE
11:31aAzerbaijan demands Karabakh mine access as condition to end protests blocking road
RE
11:26aTesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
11:23aPutin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap -decree
RE
11:22aWarmer weather on the way for western New York after deadly blizzard
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
3Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
4German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
5Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

HOT NEWS