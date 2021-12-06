Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as risk-off mood ebbs

12/06/2021 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year climbing back above the 1.4% mark after hitting its lowest level since late September on Friday in the wake of the November jobs report.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 9.2 basis points to 1.433% after falling as low as 1.335% on Friday, its lowest since Sept. 23.

"The direction was pretty impressive so today we are definitely seeing a retracement of that, it was a little overdone and today we are getting some of that back and I wouldn’t be surprised to get more of it back," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

While Friday's payrolls report missed expectations, the report was not viewed as enough to substantially alter the Federal Reserve's timeline to taper its bond purchases after Chair Jerome Powell signaled last week the central bank would consider speeding up the process.

"Powell’s comments in and by itself is why the market thinks they are going to speed things up, the labor market data from Friday didn’t say anything to contradict that," said Barnes.

Concerns about the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus also contributed to the risk-off mood last week and has now spread to about one-third of U.S. states. However on Sunday Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, told CNN "thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it."

On Monday, New York City declared all private-sector employers must implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates for their workers.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 8.2 basis points to 1.757%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 79.6 basis points after flattening to 74.4 on Friday.

The five-year note and 30-year bond spread was 54.7 after narrowing to 52.5 on Friday.

Auctions by the U.S. Treasury of $57 billion in 3-month bills and $51 billion in 6-month bills were on the soft side, according to analysts, with the market becoming more convinced the Fed could begin to hike rates by the middle of next year, although the timing could vary between June and September. The 3-month is seen as being safe both from debt ceiling concerns and a possible rate hike.

Later in the week, investors will get a look at the November consumer price index to gauge inflationary pressures.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.4 basis points at 0.635%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.315%. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21pCryptocurrencies post net inflows last week, but outflows seen on Friday - CoinShares
RE
03:20pU.S. corn, soybeans fall in risk-off trade; wheat firms
RE
03:18pStocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
RE
03:18pOil sales to finance 61% of Venezuela's 2022 budget-document
RE
03:13pOil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks
RE
03:12pSackler family says billions collected from Purdue not abuse of bankruptcy law
RE
03:11pTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as risk-off mood ebbs
RE
03:06pU.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to France, Jordan over COVID-19 concerns
RE
03:05pDollar up against safe havens as risk sentiment improves on Omicron news
RE
03:04pRBNZ Deputy Governor Says RBNZ Should Not Be Held Responsible For Housing Market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS