TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise but off highs as stocks end lower

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. bond yields rose on
Monday as upbeat economic data last week and a quiet period from
the Federal Reserve set the stage for risk taking, but ended
below session highs as stocks sold off into the close.
U.S. economic data on Friday showed stronger-than-expected
retail sales, an uptick in consumer sentiment and lower
inflation expectations.
Markets had all but priced in a 100 basis points rate hike
during the Fed's upcoming meeting, but the U.S. central bank on
Friday signaled a 75 basis points increase that would mirror its
June decision.
Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust,
said the early gains in stocks pressured bond prices lower, as
did the idea that the Fed wouldn't raise a full percentage
point. "As we entered into the quiet period, the Fed seems to be
leaning more towards 75 basis points than to 100 basis points,"
he said.
But stocks were volatile in afternoon trading, with the Dow
industrials up over 350 points at the session high but dropping
over 500 points to close down more than 200, after a report said
Apple was preparing for an economic downturn.
"We had a reversal with the Dow plunging and bond yields
were lower as a result," said Tom di Galoma, managing director
at Seaport Global Holdings.
"It seems to be we are reversing to lower yields rather than
higher yields due to the fact that we might be approaching a
recession as we get closer to the (Northern Hemisphere) fall."
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.7 basis
points at 3.172%.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.7
basis points at 2.987%.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
6.2 basis points at 3.156%.
The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was
at -18.8 basis points.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.66%, after closing at 2.614% on Friday.
