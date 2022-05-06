TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise with strong jobs market

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. bond yields rose on Friday
and the curve steepened after data showed wage increase
pressures eased even with the labor market on a strong footing.
U.S. job growth exceeded expectations in April, underscoring
the economy's strong fundamentals despite a contraction in gross
domestic product in the first quarter.
Importantly, average hourly earnings increased 0.3% after
advancing 0.5% in March, bringing the year-on-year increase in
wages to 5.5% from 5.6% in March.
“The broad-based increase in payrolls is encouraging," said
Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global
Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"Wages are rising less than inflation, so despite massively
high job openings there’s no sign of a wage-price spiral."
The Fed is trying to slow inflation by tightening monetary
policy, which has the risk of dragging the economy to a
recession. Market volatility has increased as traders navigate
that thin line.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.3
basis points to 3.121%.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.1 basis
points at 2.725%. The 2-year/10-year yield spread
was at 39.4 basis points.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
5.4 basis points to 3.215%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
3.203%, after closing at 3.23% on Thursday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.839%.
The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.622%.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Mark Heinrich)