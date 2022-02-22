TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as Russia's Ukraine move spurs uncertainty

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A rally in U.S. Treasuries
driven by safe-haven buying after Russia ordered troops into
breakaway parts of eastern Ukraine, reversed on Tuesday as
investors took a more cautious approach amid mounting
uncertainty in markets.
Germany froze a new gas pipeline and Britain hit Russian
banks and three billionaires close to President Vladimir Putin
with sanctions as the West responded to Russia's recognition of
the two Ukrainian regions as independent.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell
0.5 basis points to 1.925%, after an early morning price jump
sent yields below 1.85% at one point. Yields move in the
opposite direction of bond prices.
The closely watched yield curve measuring the gap between
yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as
an indicator of economic expectations, flattened further and was
last at 39.7 basis points.
Any flight to quality that was seen overnight has ceased
with the market seeing such an extreme situation as probably a
selling opportunity, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at
Seaport Global Holdings.
Halfway through the Asian session rates rose on the notion
that stocks had oversold on the Ukraine news, he said.
"What is surprising to me is that we seem to be giving a lot
of credibility to this situation in Ukraine," di Galoma said.
"I don't think this is a win-win for Russia. With all these
sanctions that are coming down, it's not going to help them
financially," he said.
The U.S. Treasury sold $52 billion of two-year notes
at auction to yield 1.553%. The two-year's yield,
which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations,
was up 5.4 basis points at 1.526% after the morning rally.
The auction was good but primary dealers bought just 15.6%
of the notes offered, or roughly almost half of recent sales and
the lowest in many years if not ever, said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading, in a note.
How Russia's foray into Ukraine plays out is unclear but
markets believe in the recovery's strength and inflation's hot
hand, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial.
"This morning demonstrates how difficult it is to mount a
bond rally in the face of increasing uncertainty around the
climate for risk assets," Vogel said.
Markets see rates heading higher, with the Federal Reserve
expected to move in March, and central banks in Britain, Canada,
Australia and New Zealand looking to do the same to fight
inflation.
Money markets are pricing in just a 36.5% probability of a
50-bps rate hike in March, down recently from around
60%.
Inflationary pressures were seen in data that showed U.S.
business activity regained speed in February as the drag from
the winter surge in COVID-19 infections ebbed, but higher prices
for inputs remained a burden amid lingering supply constraints.
IHS Markit's flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which
tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rebounded to a
reading of 56.0 this month from 51.1 in January.
U.S. consumer confidence, meanwhile, fell for a second
straight month in February, with fewer consumers planning to
purchase homes, automobiles and go on vacation over the next six
months amid concerns about the short-term outlook.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) traded at
2.859%, after closing at 2.83% last Friday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.465%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about
2.5% a year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.301%.
