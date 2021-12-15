TREASURIES-U.S. yields volatile after Fed statement; curve steepens

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday but were sharply off the day's highs after the Federal
Reserve announced that it was doubling the pace of its
pandemic-era bond purchases, triggering some trader bets that
the Fed could take a more muted approach to raising interest
rates.
The Fed's announcement that it was doubling the pace of its
bond-buying "taper" puts it on track to end the program by
March.
The timing of the first rate hike, the central bank said,
would then hinge on the path of a job market that is expected to
continue improving in coming months.
The initial market reaction sent the 2-year yield up 4 basis
points and the 2-year/10-year curve flattened, but by the end of
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference those moves had
reversed on expectations that the faster taper would allow the
Fed to tread lightly on interest rate increases.
"It seems like the Fed is going to keep rates low on the
employment (participation) picture," said Eric Theoret, global
macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.
He said even as the Fed's "dot-plot" was implying three rate
hikes next year, "the market has noticed the clear dismissal of
dots embedded within the statement."
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.2 basis
point at 0.661%.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.8
basis points to 1.457%, and the 30-year Treasury bond yield
was up 4.2 basis points to 1.861%.
The spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
was at 79.2 basis points after earlier touching
73.5 bps.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.774%.
The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.401%.
Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. data showed retail sales
increased less than expected https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-retail-sales-miss-expectations-november-2021-12-15
in November.
