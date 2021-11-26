TREASURIES-US Treasury yields dive as virus variant dents growth outlook

SYDNEY/LONDON Nov 26 (Reuters) - Concerns about a new
coronavirus variant on Friday drove the sharpest rally in
short-dated U.S. Treasuries since the pandemic took hold, as
investors scurried for safe-haven assets and pared some of their
bets on rate hikes through next year.
Two-year yields, a guide to short-term U.S.
interest rate expectations, slid 12 basis points (bps) to as low
as 0.51%, the sharpest daily drop since COVID first sent
shockwaves through world markets in March 2020.
Ten-year yields were also down 12 bps, the
biggest drop since February this year, to around 1.53% and five
year yields tumbled 14 bps to around 1.19%. Bond
yields fall when prices rise.
As trading in U.S. bonds picked up a day after the U.S.
Thanksgiving Day holiday, the fall in yields reflected similar
moves in European bond markets.
U.S. stock futures were down 1%-2% in European trade
and oil prices sank more than 5% , driving
demand for safe-haven assets.
Little is known of the variant, detected in Botswana, Hong
Kong and South Africa, but scientists said it could resist
vaccines and be very transmissible. It has already prompted
Britain to introduce travel restrictions.
The news saw some unwinding of bets on higher rates put on
after President Joe Biden said on Monday he would nominate Fed
Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term.
"The thinking goes that this increase in COVID could halt
the Fed in their tracks as to tightening," said Andrew Brenner,
head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities.
A run of stronger-than-expected U.S. data and traders'
belief that Powell was the more hawkish choice for Fed chair
among the other options had firmed bets on several interest rate
rises next year.
Money markets price 14 basis points of rate hikes for May,
down from the 18 bps priced earlier this week. Bets on a June 25
basis-point hike have also been pared very slightly.
"The move today appears to be mainly due to the subdued risk
sentiment arising from the revelation of a virus variant," said
OCBC Bank rates analyst Frances Cheung.
"We remain of the view that Fed fund futures pricing is not
overly aggressive, and some dovish triggers are needed for the
market to scale back expectations."
Long-dated government bonds also extended a rally that had
begun before Thanksgiving and flattened the yield curve.
Thirty-year yields fell 10 bps on Friday to 1.85%.
Real or inflation-adjusted yields also fell sharply as the
latest COVID-headlines and the sharp drop in oil prices prompted
investors to scale back expectations for inflation.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) was last down 12 bps at -1.107%
and set for its biggest one-day drop since February.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Dhara Ranasinghe in
London; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Barbara Lewis)