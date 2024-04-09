NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined on Tuesday tracking some European bonds and following comments from a former Federal Reserve official that three interest rate cuts remain likely this year, but investors will wait for inflation data on Wednesday to gauge the future path of interest rates.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, hit their highest level since November across different maturities on Monday, following a jobs report last week that showed continued economic resilience despite high borrowing costs. Some dip buyers on Tuesday put a lid on yield gains, with investors also looking at government bond prices rising in Europe as the market expects the European Central Bank to possibly hint at a first rate cut in June this week.

Still, despite Tuesday's pause, the market was expected to keep a bearish tone until inflation and economic data send signals of a slowdown that would allow the Fed to lower rates.

"The backstory is that yields have risen reasonably dramatically over the past week or so, and there is a bit of a pause ahead of the CPI (Consumer Price Index data) tomorrow, which is going to be critical," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research, Americas at ING.

"There's always an excuse on any given day for yields to test lower because the big carrot is future rate cuts...the big stumbling block is just U.S. data which is not playing ball for the rate cut story," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said in a Bloomberg interview he was still expecting three rate cuts this year, an outlook which investors have been questioning over the past few weeks as economic data keeps surprising on the upside.

On Monday, market expectations for interest rate cuts this year were at their lowest since October, with a total of 62 basis points of cuts priced in for 2024. On Tuesday, fed funds futures traders were betting on about 66 basis points of cuts.

That would still be below Fed officials' latest projections of a total of 75 basis points in cuts for 2024.

Benchmark 10-year yields were last seen at 4.377% on Tuesday, down from a nearly five-month high of 4.464% on Monday.

Two-year yields, which tend to more closely reflect market expectations for changes in interest rates, were roughly flat at 4.749%, while 30-year yields declined by about four basis points to 4.514%.

Later on Tuesday the Treasury will sell $58 billion in three-year paper. This will be followed by auctions for 10-year notes and 30-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrea Ricci)