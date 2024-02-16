NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday after economic data showed producer prices increased more than expected in January, ratcheting down market expectations for the timing of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year.

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said the producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month, in part due to strong gains in the costs of services, after declining by a revised 0.1% in December and above the 0.1% increase forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The data comes after a reading earlier this week on consumer prices also showed a stronger-than-expected increase.

After the report, market expectations the Fed will start cutting rates in June were dialed back, with CME's FedWatch Tool now showing a 72.7% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points, down from 81.6% in the prior session.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note climbed 5.3 basis points to 4.293%, down from an earlier high of 4.33% and was on pace for its second straight weekly gain.

"Rates are backing off in the 4.25% or 4.35% ballpark range, they're seeing pretty good buyers step in and that tells you that the market has done a good job of backing off the implied rate cuts for the balance of this year, or at least what happens over the next 18 months," said Thomas Urano co-chief investment officer at Sage Advisory in Austin.

"It's a little bit of a rinse or repeat on that whole process, constantly trying to game the timing of the rate cuts... So every time we get a release that shows the data is still kind of okay or maybe a little scary then it just pushes that whole rate cut policy path further out into the future."

The 10-year is also facing a strong technical resistance point at 4.34%, according to Tom di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York, and a break above could signal a move towards the 4.5% level.

Other data showed U.S. single-family homebuilding fell in January, likely because of harsh weather conditions, but a rise in permits for future construction suggested a rebound in the coming months.

The yield on the 30-year bond rose 2.7 basis points to 4.4482%

On Friday, comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly indicated the central bank was ready to remain patient before deciding to cut rates this year.

Yields eased somewhat after the University of Michigan said its preliminary reading consumer sentiment was little changed in February while one-year inflation expectations ticked up.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 36.74 basis points from a negative 34.63 on Thursday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, gained 8.6 basis points to 4.6544% and was poised for a third straight week of gains, its longest streak since September.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.419% after closing at 2.379% on Thursday, its highest close since Oct. 31.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.33%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft)