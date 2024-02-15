NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined on Thursday, after data showed consumer spending fell sharply in January, but other data that spurred bets the Federal Reserve will not begin cutting rates until June kept declines in check.

The Commerce Department's Census Bureau said retail sales dropped 0.8% last month, in part due to cold winter temperatures. The decline was much bigger than the estimate of economists polled by Reuters, who had called for a decline of 0.1% and on the heels of a strong data over the holiday season.

The weather also suppressed U.S. manufacturing production at factories.

Other data showed initial jobless claims fell by 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 212,000 for the week ended Feb. 10, slightly below the 220,000 estimate. In addition, U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly two years in January amid rising costs for petroleum and other goods.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 4.234% and was on track for a second straight decline following a jump on Tuesday after a hot reading on consumer prices.

"Clearly the retail sales came in somewhat below expectations and fits with our narrative that this is going to be a slower growth environment as we traverse 2024, but one where we still expect that there will be persistent economic growth, meaning that our base case is avoiding a recession in mid-2024," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Billings, Montana.

"As we turned the page into 2024, there was a clear disconnect between what the Fed had communicated at that time and where the market began to price. The reconciliation process is clearly underway now with the market moving back toward Fed expectations."

Markets have pushed back expectations for the timing of a Fed interest rate cut this year, pricing in a 81.7% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points at the central bank's June meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Expectations for a May cut have dipped to 38.7% from roughly 60% a week ago.

The yield on the 30-year bond slipped 3 basis points to 4.419%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 32.93 basis points, slightly lower than the negative 32.28 on Wednesday.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, edged down 1.5 basis points to 4.5634%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.385% after closing at 2.373% in the prior session, its highest close since Nov. 1.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.304%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

