NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday after inflation rose in January as expected, easing fears an uptick in U.S. prices was accelerating and boosting market expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for December was revised lower to show the PCE price index gaining 0.1%, rather than 0.2% as previously reported.

In the 12 months through January, PCE inflation rose 2.4%: the smallest year-on-year increase since February 2021.

The two-year Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 1.1 basis points to 4.637%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note slid 2.8 basis points to 4.246%.

Bond and equity prices had declined this week as the market repositioned on concerns the PCE data would come in hotter than expected and force the Fed to delay its first rate cut. Bond prices move inversely to their yield.

"Bonds had sold off a lot before the number and then they rallied a lot after the number. Stocks sold off before the number and now they rallied a lot after the number," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"Everyone is scratching their heads, saying why these big rallies when these numbers weren't that impressive," he said. "What you had is a lot of short covering, in other words what we're seeing is a squeeze and it's just as simple as that."

Fed funds futures raised expectations for the Fed to begin cutting rates in June, betting on a 64.4% probability, up from a 57.0% likelihood just before the PCE data was released.

Futures traders raised bets to 85.6 basis points of cuts by December, up from 77.9 bps before the data's release.

Cheaper energy prices pushed German inflation down to 2.7% in February, according to data on Thursday that supports the case for the European Central bank to start cutting interest rates later this year.

Markets are focused on inflation because policymakers have indicated once they have greater confidence that price increases are "sustainably" on a downward path to the Fed's 2% target, rate cuts would ensue. A hot reading of the consumer price index for January raised concerns that inflation wasn't decelerating.

"I don't know why at this point people are buying into the sticky inflation narrative. It may be correct, but something has to change," said Joe LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in New York.

"These trends are still pointing downward and something has to change, at least to not get back to around 2%."

The yield on the 30-year bond fell 3.7 basis points to 4.373%.

The yield curve, the difference between yields on two- and 10-year notes, was -39.3 basis points. The curve has been inverted since July 2022, with the yield on the shorter-dated security higher than the longer-dated one, in what has proven to be a recession harbinger.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.46%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.334%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

