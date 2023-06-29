NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Thursday after U.S. data solidified the picture of an economy and job market defying predictions of recession a day after the U.S. central bank chief drove home that there is little room yet to let up on monetary tightening.

Weekly claims for unemployment insurance came in at 239,000, below the 265,000 expected and last week's revised 265,000 jobless claims filed. At the same time, the final print for first quarter Gross Domestic Product was 2.0%, higher than last month's 1.3% reading and the 1.4% forecast by economist's polled by Reuters.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 8.3 basis points from late Wednesday at 3.795%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 13.1 basis points at 4.853%.

That pushed the closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , which is seen as an indicator of economic expectations, toward the inversion maximum hit in March during the regional banking crisis in March. It was last at -105.9 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 5.8 basis points to 3.862%.

On Wednesday, at a central banker panel in Portugal, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept consecutive U.S. interest rate hikes on the table while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde cemented expectations for a ninth straight rise in euro zone rates in July.

Powell said there is significant disinflation in the pipeline but monetary policy may not be restrictive enough to tame inflation. He also said there is a significant probability that "we get a downturn, but it's not the most likely case."

Powell reiterated on Thursday in remarks from Madrid that he expects the moderate pace of interest rate decisions to continue in the coming months.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley, Editing by Nick Zieminski)