TREASURIES-Yield curve steepest in three years as market awaits COVID-19 stimulus

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Treasury yield curve
steepened on Friday to its highest since February 2018 as
investors waited to see whether the U.S. Congress would agree on
$900 billion in fresh COVID-19 relief by the end of the day.
The spread between the two- and 10-year yields
, the most common measure of the yield curve, rose
as high as 82.7 basis points on Friday afternoon, its steepest
in three years. The spread between the five- and 30-year yields
also widened, but only to its highest since Dec.
7.
The yield curve broadly has steepened this week on stimulus
and vaccine optimism, as well as the Federal Reserve's decision
on Wednesday to maintain its current pace and duration of bond
buying, which pushed longer-dated yields higher. A recent move
higher in longer-dated yields sparked debate over whether the
Fed would alter its Treasury purchases to cap yields.
The 10-year yield was last up 1.3 basis points
at 0.943%. The 30-year yield rose 1.8 basis points
to 1.693%. The short end of the curve dipped, with the two-year
yield last down 0.4 basis point at 0.123%.
Congress looked increasingly unlikely on Friday to meet a
deadline to agree on a new coronavirus stimulus bill and instead
may pass a third stopgap spending bill to keep the government
from shutting down at midnight. But the move steeper in the
Treasury market suggested investors still believed a deal would
get done.
With Brexit and U.S. fiscal negotiations expected to stumble
across the finish line this weekend, and U.S. stock market
indexes lower, U.S. Treasuries "showed hardly any sympathy to
established correlations," wrote Edward Acton, U.S. rates
strategist at Citigroup.
"After a modest flattening rally on the New York open ...
the term-structure promptly sold off back to the overnight yield
and curve highs and tread water there for the vast majority of
the afternoon," said Acton, noting that low trading volume -
roughly 60% of the 30-day average - contributed to the lack of
movement.
U.S. cities have reimposed shutdowns as coronavirus
infections have resurged, leading to a jump in weekly jobless
claims to a three-month high reported Thursday. Stimulus hopes,
and the rollout this week of a COVID-19 vaccine, have so far
allowed the Treasury market to shrug off the bleak labor market
data.
