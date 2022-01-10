TREASURIES-Yield on 10-year climbs for seventh day on hawkish Fed bets

(Updates prices, adds Powell renomination, upcoming auctions)
* 10-year yield up for seventh straight day
* 2-year yield hits highest since March 2020
* Investors eye inflation data later this week
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield rose to its highest level in almost two years on
Monday, as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve
will begin its tightening policy with an interest rate hike as
soon as March.
Friday's payrolls report, which missed expectations on the
headline number but showed sturdier underlying data that was
viewed as unlikely to derail the likelihood of the central bank
hiking rates and winding down its bond holdings sooner than many
had initially thought.
Goldman Sachs now expects the Fed to raise interest rates
four times this year, matching the view of analysts at J.P.
Morgan and Deutsche Bank.
A tight labor market and rising inflation have fueled
expectations the central bank will become more aggressive in
raising rates and tapering its balance sheet. Investors will get
a look at inflation date late this week in the form of consumer
and producer prices indexes.
On Tuesday, investors will also hear from Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell when he testifies before a Senate Banking
Committee hearing on his renomination.
"It is stalling out a bit, it is just a carryover from last
week and we will either get reconfirmation of that when Powell
speaks tomorrow or it could go the other way," said Jim Barnes,
director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn,
Pennsylvania.
"We have had a pretty big run-up here over the past week and
part of me thinks it is kind of overdone – we get it, it is a
hawkish Fed at this point, they are projecting four rate hikes
this year."
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 0.9
basis points to 1.778% after climbing to 1.808%, its highest
since Jan. 21, 2020.
The 10-year yield has risen for seven straight days, its
longest streak of gains since an eight-day run in April 2018 and
last week had its biggest weekly rise since September 2019.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Monday it is
conceivable the central bank could hike in March, according to
the Wall Street Journal. On Friday, San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said she could see the Fed
shrinking its balance sheets after raising rates once or twice.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down
0.3 basis points to 2.113%.
The Treasury is expected to bring about more supply to the
market this week, including $52 billion in 3-year notes
, $36 billion in 10-year notes and $22 billion in
30-year bonds.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 87.8 basis points.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.8 basis
points at 0.898% after climbing to 0.91%, its highest since
March 3, 2020.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.815%, after closing at 2.814% on Friday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.511%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a
year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.420%.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)