TREASURIES-Yields curve flattens ahead of U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated Treasury
bonds on Thursday afternoon retraced earlier gains, driving the
yield curve flatter, as investors waited for closely watched
federal jobs data to be released Friday morning.
The spread between two- and 10-year yields
flattened to 54.3 basis points in mid-afternoon trade after
having risen to a month high of 58.2 basis points earlier in the
day. The swings have primarily been driven by moves at the long
end of the curve. Short-term yields have been anchored by the
Federal Reserve's commitment to keeping interest rates near zero
for the foreseeable future.
Though longer-dated yields rose earlier on Thursday on the
prospect of progress in negotiations in Washington over a
stimulus package, that move was erased by reports of a deadlock
in talks.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin remained far from agreement on COVID-19 relief
after they failed in a phone discussion to bridge what Pelosi
described as differences over dollars and values.
Also hampering yields was weaker-than-expected Institute for
Supply Management (ISM) data.
"Treasuries put in a solid bear steepening effort this
morning as the 2s/10s curve reached 58 bp and 10s touched 71.8
bp, only to be retraced following an unexpected decline in ISM
manufacturing," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at
BMO Capital Markets.
U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed in September
as new orders retreated from a more than 16-1/2-year high, in
line with expectations of a moderation in economic growth after
a fiscal stimulus boost over the summer.
"While the production sector gauge remained comfortably
above the pivotal 50 mark, the first drop in new orders since
April and the lowest level for consumer inventories since 2010
brings into question the near-term direction of the real
economy," said Lyngen.
The slowdown in manufacturing activity last month supports
views that the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is losing
steam as government money to help businesses and millions of
unemployed runs out. In addition, new coronavirus cases are
rising and infections are expected to accelerate in the fall.
The government's employment report is expected to show
850,000 jobs were created in September after adding 1.371
million in August, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
That would leave nonfarm payrolls about 10.7 million below their
pre-pandemic level.
In afternoon trade, the benchmark 10-year yield
was flat at 0.676% and the 30-year yield was also
flat at 1.452%.
