TREASURIES-Yields remain range-bound after jobs data, Trump diagnosis

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury yield rose modestly on Friday, steepening the yield
curve, but remained range-bound in spite of news that President
Donald Trump has contracted COVID-19 and that U.S. jobs growth
slowed in September.
Demand for safe-haven Treasuries fell on Friday afternoon,
lifting yields, as the White House tried to reassure Americans
that Trump was still working from isolation. The White House's
bombshell announcement earlier in the day that the president had
caught the coronavirus threw the administration and presidential
election campaign into uncertainty and initially knocked the
U.S. stock market lower and raised prices on safe-haven assets.
But investor appetite for risk remained muted, with two of
the three major U.S. stock indexes still red on the day, also
influenced by the Labor Department's report that U.S. job growth
slowed more than expected in September and the ranks of the
permanently unemployed swelled.
That underscored an urgent need for additional fiscal
stimulus as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and threatens the
economy's recovery.
The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.7
basis points to 0.694%, steepening the yield curve modestly as
the two-year yield remained anchored. The movement in the
10-year yield remained in line with recent trends.
With the exception of Sept. 29, the 10-year yield has opened
and closed with a 5-basis-point range of 0.65% and 0.7% for the
past three weeks.
"I'm actually quite surprised by how muted the reaction has
been in the Treasury market. Not just following the COVID news
earlier this morning from the president (but also) the modestly
weaker jobs number. It is really hard to get the Treasury market
to react to anything," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates
strategy at Societe Generale.
This morning's weaker-than-expected jobs report adds to
evidence the U.S. recovery has slowed. Though that trend may
weigh on yields as safe-haven demand flourishes, heavy supply
and the Federal Reserve's unwillingness to move interest rates
into negative territory will likely keep yields above the lows
hit in August, said Rajappa.
"This is the least volatility in Treasuries that I can
remember," said Tom Graff, head of fixed income and portfolio
manager at Brown Advisory.
In order for Treasuries to break out of their current range,
long-term inflation expectations would have to change, said
Graff.
The two-year yield was last 0.2 basis point
higher at 0.133%, while the 30-year yield was last
up 2.6 basis points to 1.481%.
(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick
Zieminski)