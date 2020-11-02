Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TREASURY ANNOUNCES MARKETABLE BORROWING ESTIMATES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 03:05pm EST
November 2, 2020

Sources and Uses Table

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing for the October - December 2020 and January - March 2021 quarters.

  • During the October - December 2020 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $617 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $800 billion. The borrowing estimate is $599 billion lower than announced in August 2020. The decrease in privately-held net marketable borrowing is primarily driven by a highebeginning-of-October cash balance,3 partially offset by assumptions for higher expenditures in new legislation.
  • During the January - March 2021 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $1.127 trillion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-March cash balance of $800 billion.

During the July - September 2020 quarter, Treasury borrowed $454 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.782 trillion. In August 2020, Treasury estimated privately-held net marketable borrowing of $947 billion and assumed an end-of-September cash balance of $800 billion. The $493 billion decrease in borrowing resulted primarily from lower-than-assumed expenditures, partially offset by the increase in the cash balance.

Additional financing details relating to Treasury's Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

[1] Privately-held net marketable borrowing excludes rollovers (auction 'add-ons') of Treasury securities held in the Federal Reserve System Open Market Account (SOMA) but includes financing required due to SOMA redemptions. Secondary market purchases of Treasury securities by SOMA do not directly change net privately-held marketable borrowing but, all else equal, when the securities mature and assuming the Fed does not redeem any maturing securities, would increase the amount of cash raised for a given privately-held auction size by increasing the SOMA 'add-on' amount.

[2] In light of the significant uncertainty surrounding the fiscal impact of potential COVID-19 related legislation, we have maintained the prior quarter's $1 trillion assumption noted in our August 3, 2020, borrowing estimate. Actual borrowing may vary based on the fiscal impact of any new legislation.

[3]

###

Use featured image
Off

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 20:04:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31pGLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP : Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
RE
03:26pOil rises nearly 3% as U.S. presidential election looms
RE
03:25pDollar gains as investors cautious before U.S. election
RE
03:24pDollar gains as investors cautious before U.S. election
RE
03:22pUK'S FCA Announces Further Proposals To Support Mortgage Borrowers Impacted By Coronavirus
RE
03:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P gain in choppy trade, U.S. election in focus
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10pFINANCING ESTIMATES : 2020 - 4th Quarter
PU
03:05pTreasury announces marketable borrowing estimates
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares rise on factory data, dollar gains on election jitters
4ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group