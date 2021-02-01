TREASURY ANNOUNCES MARKETABLE BORROWING ESTIMATES

February 1, 2021

Sources and Uses Table

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing[1] for the January - March 2021 and April - June 2021 quarters[2].

During the January - March 2021 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $274 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-March cash balance of $800 billion. The borrowing estimate is $853 billion lower than announced in November 2020. The decrease in privately-held net marketable borrowing is primarily driven by a higher beginning-of-January cash balance as a result of lower-than-assumed expenditures[[3]].

During the April - June 2021 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $95 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $500 billion.

During the October - December 2020 quarter, Treasury borrowed $597 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.729 trillion. In November 2020, Treasury estimated privately-held net marketable borrowing of $617 billion and assumed an end-of-December cash balance of $800 billion. The $20 billion decrease in borrowing resulted primarily from lower-than-assumed expenditures, largely offset by the increase in the cash balance.

Additional financing details relating to Treasury's Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

####

