TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- MARCH 10 2021

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021 for $1,400,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 12th March, 2021. The results are as follows:

ISINs: JMG202100079 JMG202100087 Issue Date: 12th March 2021 12th March 2021 Maturity Date: 11th June 2021 10th September 2021 OFFER: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 Amount Applied For: $4,125,533,900.00 $3,272,634,400.00 Amount Allotted: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 Average Yield: 1.23475% 1.52356% Full Allotment (price): 99.71411 - 99.67694 99.40520 - 99.08597 Full Allotment (yield): 1.15000% - 1.30000% 1.20000% - 1.85000% Percentage Partial Bid Allotment: 23.89240% 50.61560% Partial Bid Allotment (price): 99.67198 99.07226 Partial Bid Allotment (yield): 1.32000% 1.87800%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 12th March, 2021.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 14th April, 2021.