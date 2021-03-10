Log in
TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- MARCH 10 2021

03/10/2021 | 05:46pm EST
RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021 for $1,400,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 12th March, 2021. The results are as follows:

ISINs:

JMG202100079

JMG202100087

Issue Date:

12th March 2021

12th March 2021

Maturity Date:

11th June 2021

10th September 2021

OFFER:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

Amount Applied For:

$4,125,533,900.00

$3,272,634,400.00

Amount Allotted:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

Average Yield:

1.23475%

1.52356%

Full Allotment (price):

99.71411 - 99.67694

99.40520 - 99.08597

Full Allotment (yield):

1.15000% - 1.30000%

1.20000% - 1.85000%

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:

23.89240%

50.61560%

Partial Bid Allotment (price):

99.67198

99.07226

Partial Bid Allotment (yield):

1.32000%

1.87800%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 12th March, 2021.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 14th April, 2021.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
