TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- MARCH 10 2021

RESULT OF AUCTION
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021 for $1,400,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 12th March, 2021. The results are as follows:
|
ISINs:
|
JMG202100079
|
JMG202100087
|
Issue Date:
|
12th March 2021
|
12th March 2021
|
Maturity Date:
|
11th June 2021
|
10th September 2021
|
OFFER:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
Amount Applied For:
|
$4,125,533,900.00
|
$3,272,634,400.00
|
Amount Allotted:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
Average Yield:
|
1.23475%
|
1.52356%
|
Full Allotment (price):
|
99.71411 - 99.67694
|
99.40520 - 99.08597
|
Full Allotment (yield):
|
1.15000% - 1.30000%
|
1.20000% - 1.85000%
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:
|
23.89240%
|
50.61560%
|
Partial Bid Allotment (price):
|
99.67198
|
99.07226
|
Partial Bid Allotment (yield):
|
1.32000%
|
1.87800%
Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 12th March, 2021.
The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 14th April, 2021.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:45:05 UTC.