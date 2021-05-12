TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- MAY 12 2021

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 12th May, 2021 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 14th May, 2021. The results are as follows:

ISINs: JMG202100137 JMG202100145 JMG202100152 Issue Date: 14th May 2021 14th May 2021 14th May 2021 Maturity Date: 13th August 2021 12th November 2021 11th February 2022 OFFER: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 $800,000,000.00 Amount Applied For: $3,335,823,300.00 $3,381,242,400.00 $3,248,041,200.00 Amount Allotted: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 $800,000,000.00 Average Yield: 0.94156% 1.37383% 1.31882% Full Allotment (price): 99.81336 - 99.75379 99.57795 - 99.09086 99.33135 - 98.42461 Full Allotment (yield): 0.75000% - 0.99000% 0.85000% - 1.84000% 0.90000% - 2.14000% Percentage Partial Bid Allotment: 73.53125% 6.46550% 9.66667% Partial Bid Allotment (price): 99.68932 99.08107 98.38116 Partial Bid Allotment (yield): 1.25000% 1.86000% 2.20000%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 14th May, 2021.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 9th June, 2021.