TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- MAY 12 2021

RESULT OF AUCTION
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 12th May, 2021 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 14th May, 2021. The results are as follows:
|
ISINs:
|
JMG202100137
|
JMG202100145
|
JMG202100152
|
Issue Date:
|
14th May 2021
|
14th May 2021
|
14th May 2021
|
Maturity Date:
|
13th August 2021
|
12th November 2021
|
11th February 2022
|
OFFER:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$800,000,000.00
|
Amount Applied For:
|
$3,335,823,300.00
|
$3,381,242,400.00
|
$3,248,041,200.00
|
Amount Allotted:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$800,000,000.00
|
Average Yield:
|
0.94156%
|
1.37383%
|
1.31882%
|
Full Allotment (price):
|
99.81336 - 99.75379
|
99.57795 - 99.09086
|
99.33135 - 98.42461
|
Full Allotment (yield):
|
0.75000% - 0.99000%
|
0.85000% - 1.84000%
|
0.90000% - 2.14000%
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:
|
73.53125%
|
6.46550%
|
9.66667%
|
Partial Bid Allotment (price):
|
99.68932
|
99.08107
|
98.38116
|
Partial Bid Allotment (yield):
|
1.25000%
|
1.86000%
|
2.20000%
Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 14th May, 2021.
The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 9th June, 2021.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:51:05 UTC.