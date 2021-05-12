Log in
TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- MAY 12 2021

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 12th May, 2021 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 14th May, 2021. The results are as follows:

ISINs:

JMG202100137

JMG202100145

JMG202100152

Issue Date:

14th May 2021

14th May 2021

14th May 2021

Maturity Date:

13th August 2021

12th November 2021

11th February 2022

OFFER:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

$800,000,000.00

Amount Applied For:

$3,335,823,300.00

$3,381,242,400.00

$3,248,041,200.00

Amount Allotted:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

$800,000,000.00

Average Yield:

0.94156%

1.37383%

1.31882%

Full Allotment (price):

99.81336 - 99.75379

99.57795 - 99.09086

99.33135 - 98.42461

Full Allotment (yield):

0.75000% - 0.99000%

0.85000% - 1.84000%

0.90000% - 2.14000%

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:

73.53125%

6.46550%

9.66667%

Partial Bid Allotment (price):

99.68932

99.08107

98.38116

Partial Bid Allotment (yield):

1.25000%

1.86000%

2.20000%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 14th May, 2021.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 9th June, 2021.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
