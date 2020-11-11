TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- NOVEMBER 11 2020

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 11th November, 2020 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 13th November, 2020. The results are as follows:

ISINs: JMG202000279 JMG202000287 JMG202000295 Issue Date: 13th November 2020 13th November 2020 13th November 2020 Maturity Date: 12th February 2021 14th May 2021 13th August, 2021 OFFER: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 $800,000,000.00 Amount Applied For: $3,094,638,600.00 $3,234,435,800.00 $3,299,904,100.00 Amount Allotted: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 $800,000,000.00 Average Yield: 0.78218% 0.94123% 1.03723% Full Allotment (price): 99.81336 - 99.80119 99.55324 - 99.52113 99.25761 Full Allotment (yield): 0.75000% - 0.79900% 0.90000% - 0.96500% 1.00000% Percentage Partial Bid Allotment: 14.03133% 14.33200% 44.02222% Partial Bid Allotment (price): 99.77885 99.51866 99.14720 Partial Bid Allotment (yield): 0.88900% 0.97000% 1.15000%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 13th November, 2020.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 9th December, 2020.