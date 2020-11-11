Log in
TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- NOVEMBER 11 2020

11/11/2020 | 05:29pm EST

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 11th November, 2020 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 13th November, 2020. The results are as follows:

ISINs:

JMG202000279

JMG202000287

JMG202000295

Issue Date:

13th November 2020

13th November 2020

13th November 2020

Maturity Date:

12th February 2021

14th May 2021

13th August, 2021

OFFER:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

$800,000,000.00

Amount Applied For:

$3,094,638,600.00

$3,234,435,800.00

$3,299,904,100.00

Amount Allotted:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

$800,000,000.00

Average Yield:

0.78218%

0.94123%

1.03723%

Full Allotment (price):

99.81336 - 99.80119

99.55324 - 99.52113

99.25761

Full Allotment (yield):

0.75000% - 0.79900%

0.90000% - 0.96500%

1.00000%

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:

14.03133%

14.33200%

44.02222%

Partial Bid Allotment (price):

99.77885

99.51866

99.14720

Partial Bid Allotment (yield):

0.88900%

0.97000%

1.15000%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 13th November, 2020.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 9th December, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 22:28:02 UTC
