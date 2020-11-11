TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- NOVEMBER 11 2020

RESULT OF AUCTION
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 11th November, 2020 for $2,200,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 13th November, 2020. The results are as follows:
|
ISINs:
|
JMG202000279
|
JMG202000287
|
JMG202000295
|
Issue Date:
|
13th November 2020
|
13th November 2020
|
13th November 2020
|
Maturity Date:
|
12th February 2021
|
14th May 2021
|
13th August, 2021
|
OFFER:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$800,000,000.00
|
Amount Applied For:
|
$3,094,638,600.00
|
$3,234,435,800.00
|
$3,299,904,100.00
|
Amount Allotted:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$800,000,000.00
|
Average Yield:
|
0.78218%
|
0.94123%
|
1.03723%
|
Full Allotment (price):
|
99.81336 - 99.80119
|
99.55324 - 99.52113
|
99.25761
|
Full Allotment (yield):
|
0.75000% - 0.79900%
|
0.90000% - 0.96500%
|
1.00000%
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:
|
14.03133%
|
14.33200%
|
44.02222%
|
Partial Bid Allotment (price):
|
99.77885
|
99.51866
|
99.14720
|
Partial Bid Allotment (yield):
|
0.88900%
|
0.97000%
|
1.15000%
Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 13th November, 2020.
The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 9th December, 2020.
