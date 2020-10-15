Log in
TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- OCTOBER 14 2020

10/15/2020 | 10:15am EDT

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020 for $1,400,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 16th October, 2020. The results are as follows:

ISINs:

JMG202000253

JMG202000261

Issue Date:

16th October 2020

16th October 2020

Maturity Date:

15th January 2021

16th April 2021

OFFER:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

Amount Applied For:

$4,453,992,800.00

$3,579,269,300.00

Amount Allotted:

$700,000,000.00

$700,000,000.00

Average Yield:

0.97529%

1.11929%

Full Allotment (price):

99.78853 - 99.75130

99.52853 - 99.43034

Full Allotment (yield):

0.85000% - 1.00000%

0.95000% - 1.14900%

Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:

60.76087%

68.05304%

Partial Bid Allotment (price):

99.73940

99.40619

Partial Bid Allotment (yield):

1.04800%

1.19800%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 16th October, 2020.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 11th November, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 14:14:06 UTC

