TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- OCTOBER 14 2020

RESULT OF AUCTION
Applications were opened on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020 for $1,400,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 16th October, 2020. The results are as follows:
|
ISINs:
|
JMG202000253
|
JMG202000261
|
Issue Date:
|
16th October 2020
|
16th October 2020
|
Maturity Date:
|
15th January 2021
|
16th April 2021
|
OFFER:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
Amount Applied For:
|
$4,453,992,800.00
|
$3,579,269,300.00
|
Amount Allotted:
|
$700,000,000.00
|
$700,000,000.00
|
Average Yield:
|
0.97529%
|
1.11929%
|
Full Allotment (price):
|
99.78853 - 99.75130
|
99.52853 - 99.43034
|
Full Allotment (yield):
|
0.85000% - 1.00000%
|
0.95000% - 1.14900%
|
Percentage Partial Bid Allotment:
|
60.76087%
|
68.05304%
|
Partial Bid Allotment (price):
|
99.73940
|
99.40619
|
Partial Bid Allotment (yield):
|
1.04800%
|
1.19800%
Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 16th October, 2020.
The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 11th November, 2020.
