TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- OCTOBER 14 2020

RESULT OF AUCTION

Applications were opened on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020 for $1,400,000,000.00 of the GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA TREASURY BILLS to be settled on Friday, 16th October, 2020. The results are as follows:

ISINs: JMG202000253 JMG202000261 Issue Date: 16th October 2020 16th October 2020 Maturity Date: 15th January 2021 16th April 2021 OFFER: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 Amount Applied For: $4,453,992,800.00 $3,579,269,300.00 Amount Allotted: $700,000,000.00 $700,000,000.00 Average Yield: 0.97529% 1.11929% Full Allotment (price): 99.78853 - 99.75130 99.52853 - 99.43034 Full Allotment (yield): 0.85000% - 1.00000% 0.95000% - 1.14900% Percentage Partial Bid Allotment: 60.76087% 68.05304% Partial Bid Allotment (price): 99.73940 99.40619 Partial Bid Allotment (yield): 1.04800% 1.19800%

Total nominal amount of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills outstanding will remain at $10,300,000,000.00 at settlement date, Friday, 16th October, 2020.

The next auction of Government of Jamaica Treasury Bills is scheduled for Wednesday, 11th November, 2020.