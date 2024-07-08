That's not so bad, is it?

The first week of July 2024 has been quite favorable for stock market indexes, as well as for gold, oil, and bonds (with yields falling, thus prices rising). US central bankers remain pivotal, while corporate earnings reports are starting to come in. Inflation continues to be a significant factor, adding some spice as we approach the end of the week. Let's review the latest market movements before delving into the political turmoil in France.