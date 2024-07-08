TREASURY: PROPOSES TO EXPAND CFIUS REVIEW RADIUS TO 100 MILES FROM ONE MILE FOR EIGHT PREVIOUSLY LISTED FACILITIES
Nymex Overview : Beryl Fails to Inspire Refined Products Rally -- OPIS
Market Update-Europe ends with no direction, CAC 40 weighed down by political impasse in France
CBOT soybean, grain futures drop on expectation of positive U.S. crop report
That's not so bad, is it?
The first week of July 2024 has been quite favorable for stock market indexes, as well as for gold, oil, and bonds (with yields falling, thus prices rising). US central bankers remain pivotal, while corporate earnings reports are starting to come in. Inflation continues to be a significant factor, adding some spice as we approach the end of the week. Let's review the latest market movements before delving into the political turmoil in France.
China's central bank tweaks liquidity operations amid strong bond demand
Grifols family, Brookfield eye $6 bln takeover bid for Grifols, report says
Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Meta Platforms, American Express, Mondelez, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley...
Delivery Hero - EU antitrust fine could be well over 400 million euros
