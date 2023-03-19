TRON'S JUSTIN SUN SAYS PROPOSE OWN OFFER OF $1.5 BILLION TO ACQUIRE CREDIT SUISSE AND INTEGRATE IT INTO THE WEB 3.0 WORLD - TWEET
TRON'S JUSTIN SUN SAYS PROPOSE OWN OFFER OF $1.5 BILLION TO ACQUIRE CREDIT SUISSE AND INTEGRATE IT INTO THE WEB 3.0 WORLD - TWEET
Exclusive-UBS seeks about $6 bn in government guarantees for Credit Suisse deal -source
U.S. authorities weighing in on possible Credit Suisse-UBS deal: Bloomberg News
UBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources
Goldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis
China probes ex-party chief of Guangdong rural credit union over discipline violations