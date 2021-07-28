TRUSTID Wins Judgments to Set the Record Straight

Next Caller Must Pay TRUSTID $2.88M in Damages for Making False Advertising Statements

The Federal District Court of Delaware has awarded Neustar, Inc. $1.44M in compensatory damages and another $1.44M in punitive damages due to Next Caller willfully and intentionally making false advertising statements about the performance of its VeriCall product. The jury also found that Next Caller was unable to prove that any of TRUSTID’s three pre-answer authentication patents it challenged were invalid. Lastly, the jury determined that Next Caller did not infringe the asserted TRUSTID patents.

“We are deeply grateful to the judge, court staff, and jurors for their commitment to enabling this trial to proceed safely during these challenging times,” said Robert McKay, Senior Vice President, Risk Solutions at Neustar. “We pursued this action against Next Caller to ensure marketplace integrity and protect our intellectual property. We are gratified that the jury validated the strength of Neustar’s patents on pre-answer caller ID authentication, exposed Next Caller’s false advertising claims and awarded damages to further reinforce the value that Neustar uniquely delivers to the market with its pre-answer solution.”

The asserted TRUSTID caller ID authentication patents previously withstood five other attempts by Next Caller to invalidate them before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and this same court.

“Neustar remains committed to protecting our intellectual property on behalf of our clients, and we are exploring options for appealing the infringement verdict,” said Kevin Hughes, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Neustar.

About TRUSTID

Acquired by Neustar in January 2019, TRUSTID is a leading provider of caller authentication, identity and risk solutions. TRUSTID works with financial institutions and other enterprises to authenticate callers using a caller’s phone as an ownership-based authentication token that puts trusted callers into the fast lane, before their calls are even answered, while assessing the risk of others. TRUSTID’s inbound caller engagement solutions, along with Neustar’s market-leading outbound phone-centric risk solutions, help clients reduce contact center operating costs, improve the customer experience and increase the efficiency of fraud-fighting efforts.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications and Security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.

