TSI Launches Next Generation VelociCalc® and VelociCalc® Pro Multi-Function Ventilation Meters

01/31/2022 | 10:23am EST
Shoreview, MN, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Launches Next Generation VelociCalc® and VelociCalc® Pro Multi-Function Ventilation Meters

TSI Incorporated is excited to introduce the new and improved 9600 VelociCalc® and VelociCalc® Pro Multi-Function Ventilation Series Meters. Features include a built-in workflow for calculating the percentage of outside air used to determine ventilation effectiveness in a building or room. The VelociCalc® Pro adds additional built-in workflows for heat flow calculation plus four methodologies for performing a duct traverse which speeds up the measurement process while reducing errors.

The best buildings deserve the best measurements - this user-friendly ventilation meter is ideal for HVAC testing and balancing, cleanroom testing, biological safety, cabinet and laboratory fume hood testing, as well as HVAC commissioning and troubleshooting. The VelociCalc® 9600 Series Meters, featuring a high-resolution color screen displays multiple measurements simultaneously in real-time with on-screen prompts to guide you through instrument setup and operation.

“We are excited about the improvements we have made to the VelociCalc® ventilation meters product line,” said Jim Schumacher, Product Specialist at TSI. “The multi-lingual interface with duct traverse workflows, customized test IDs, and multiple plug-and-play probes greatly enhances the user experience without compromising the measurement performance and durability customers expect from a TSI VelociCalc® meter.”

Overall, its ergonomic design includes integrated magnets allowing for attachment to exposed ductwork, chemical fume hoods and biological safety cabinet frames for hands-free operation. These instruments are available with or without a differential pressure sensor, and are designed to work with a wide range of smart plug-in probes for measuring air velocity and IAQ parameters.

To learn more, visit tsi.com/VelociCalc9600Series.

 

 

About TSI Incorporated

TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, air flow, health and safety, indoor air quality, fluid dynamics and biohazard detection. With headquarters based in the U.S. and field offices throughout Europe and Asia, TSI has established a worldwide presence in the markets we serve. Every day, our dedicated employees turn research into reality.

 

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

 

###

 

Contact:

Alisha Morales, Marketing Communications

Tel: 800-874-2811 #5257, Fax: 651-490-3824

Email: pr@tsi.com

Attachment 


Alisha Morales
TSI Incorporated
16517655257
alisha.morales@tsi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
HOT NEWS