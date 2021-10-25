Log in
TSI's AirAssure™ IAQ Monitor Wins Environmental Protection New Product of the Year Award

10/25/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
TSI® Incorporated is proud to announce the new AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitor has won New Product of the Year in the Air Quality and Climate category

Shoreview, MN, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Protection recently announced the winning companies in its 2021 New Product of the Year contest. This year’s contest attracted a wide variety of products and services, all created with environmental sustainability in mind. TSI® Incorporated is proud to announce the new AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitor has won in the Air Quality and Climate category.

"We are thrilled to have our new AirAssure™ IAQ Monitor recognized in Environmental Protection’s Air Quality space,” said Jacky Schmit, Director of Market Development at TSI. “At TSI, we strive to provide trusted measurement and data analytics solutions that enable our customers to make informed decisions and the AirAssure Indoor Air Quality Monitor does just that."

With the AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitor, you don’t have to wonder about the state of your indoor air quality. This real-time, economical solution monitors particulate matter (PM), carbon dioxide (CO2), and other traditional IAQ parameters offered in two, four and six gas configurations. This monitor allows you to view, analyze and share actionable data all within the TSI Link™ cloud-based solution.

TSI is recognized with an award trophy as well as being featured on the Environmental Protection website, www.eponline.com, in combination with the other winners in various other categories.

To learn more about the AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality Monitor, please visit TSI.com/AirAssure.  A full list of the Environmental Protection 2021 New Product of the Year winners can be found here: https://eponline.com/pages/new-product-of-the-year.aspx.  

 

About TSI Incorporated

TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, air flow, health and safety, indoor air quality, fluid dynamics and biohazard detection. With headquarters based in the U.S. and field offices throughout Europe and Asia, TSI has established a worldwide presence in the markets we serve. Every day, our dedicated employees turn research into reality.

 

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

