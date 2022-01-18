Log in
TSI's New In-Line Production Filter Tester Wins Product of the Year Award

01/18/2022 | 10:18am EST
Shoreview, Minnesota, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch McCreary, Director of Marketing from Waterloo Filtration Institute (WFI) has recently announced the winners of the Product of the Year Awards during the WFI Annual Conference.

The award is set to promote product development in the filtration and separation industry for a clean, healthy, and sustainable world. The award committee chose nine products out of a record number of nominations this year.

TSI’s new Automated Filter Tester 8150 for in-line production testing has won in the category Innovative Product of the Year.

“We are proud that our efforts to help manufacturers meet the high demand for filter quality assurance have been recognized”, said Brian Osmondson, Business Director for Research & Analytical Instruments at TSI. “The 8150 will ensure that each of your respiratory filters and cartridges complies with standards such as US 42 CFR 84, and EN143/EN149 at a high production line throughput.”

The Automated Filter Tester 8150 is a high-speed tester for quality assurance of each and every product in your filter testing production line. With its small footprint, it can be implemented into your existing production line or complete your new one. It builds on the proven measurement technique of the famous Automated Filter Tester 8130A which is used by many leading respirator filter and filter media manufacturers for quality control and by government agencies and certification labs (like the National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health, NIOSH) throughout the world.

Read the full press release from WFI and find full list of award winners by clicking here.

To learn more about the Automated Filter Tester 8150, please visit tsi.com/8150.

About TSI Incorporated

TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, air flow, health and safety, indoor air quality, fluid dynamics and biohazard detection. With headquarters based in the U.S. and field offices throughout Europe and Asia, TSI has established a worldwide presence in the markets we serve. Every day, our dedicated employees turn research into reality.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

Attachments 


Elena Wiedau
TSI Incorporated
+49 241 5230 30
elena.wiedau@tsi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
HOT NEWS