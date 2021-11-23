TSLA Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Tesla, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims on behalf of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) against certain officers and directors of the Company.

On November 18, 2021, a current Tesla employee filed a lawsuit against the Company, alleging she was subjected to severe and pervasive harassing conduct from her colleagues and managers, including near-daily obscene comments and catcalls, unwanted touching, and other harassment constituting a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla knew or should have known of the rampant sexual harassment both because she reported the alleged misconduct and because the behavior was committed and/or witnessed by persons in supervisory positions.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Tesla, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

