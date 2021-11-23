Log in
TSLA Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Tesla, Inc.

11/23/2021 | 07:23am EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims on behalf of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) against certain officers and directors of the Company.

On November 18, 2021, a current Tesla employee filed a lawsuit against the Company, alleging she was subjected to severe and pervasive harassing conduct from her colleagues and managers, including near-daily obscene comments and catcalls, unwanted touching, and other harassment constituting a hostile work environment. 

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla knew or should have known of the rampant sexual harassment both because she reported the alleged misconduct and because the behavior was committed and/or witnessed by persons in supervisory positions.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Tesla, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 


HOT NEWS