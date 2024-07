TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of contract chip manufacturer TSMC fell more than 2% on Wednesday after U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said Taiwan should pay for defence.

In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Trump said: "You know, we're no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn't give us anything."

(Reporting By Ben Blanchard; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Neil Fullick)