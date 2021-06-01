Log in
TSX boosted by energy, gold stocks

06/01/2021 | 10:35am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in energy and gold stocks as underlying commodity prices gained, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data due later this week.

* The energy sector climbed 3.5% as U.S. crude jumped 3%, while Brent crude added 2.2%. [O/R]

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,908.7 an ounce. [GOL/]

* At 09:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 237.82 points, or 1.21%, at 19,968.81.

* Canada's economy grew 5.6% on an annualized basis in the first quarter but likely contracted in April for the first time in a year as strict public health measures weighed, Statistics Canada data showed.

* Shares of Canopy Growth Corp, rose 0.5% after the company's chief executive officer reassured investors that the world's most valuable pot producer was on track to be profitable within a year.

* Pembina Pipeline Corp fell 3.7% after saying it would buy rival Inter Pipeline Ltd in an all-stock C$8.3 billion ($6.90 billion) deal to create one of Canada's top oil and gas transportation companies.

* The financials sector gained 0.7%. The industrials sector rose 0.8%.

* On the TSX, 208 issues were higher, while 16 issues declined for a 13.00-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 23.64 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Westport Fuel Systems, which jumped 8.6%, and Blackberry Ltd, which rose 6.5% on the back of a rally in meme stocks.

* Pembina Pipeline fell 3.9%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Oceanagold Corp, down 1.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy, Blackberry Ltd and Baytex Energy Co.

* The TSX posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 81 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 41.89 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 3.63% 12.86 Delayed Quote.46.92%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION -1.16% 2.56 Delayed Quote.4.07%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION -3.09% 37.71 Delayed Quote.29.20%
WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. 8.41% 8.02 Delayed Quote.11.52%
HOT NEWS