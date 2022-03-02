Log in
TSX climbs into positive territory for 2022 as financials rally

03/02/2022 | 04:50pm EST
(Adds investor quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* TSX ends up 251.13 points, or 1.2%, at 21,255.64

* Posts its highest closing level since Feb. 16

* Bank of Canada hikes 25 basis points to 0.50%

* Financials rally 1.5%; industrials end 2.8% higher

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a two-week high, led by gains for financial and industrial shares as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time in three years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 251.13 points, or 1.2%, at 21,255.64, its highest closing level since Feb. 16.

Since the start of the year, the index was up 0.15%.

"I harken back to the days of other crises. ... At some point, markets are going to price it in and look forward," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

"There is no playbook for supply-chain inflation, a Fed that has no idea what it wants to do, a war on European soil. ... The best course of action is really just to not do very much," Schwartz said.

Wall Street ended sharply higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would likely raise interest rates less than some investors had feared. The comments helped calm investors after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent markets into a tailspin.

Meanwhile the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time since October 2018 and set the stage for a further increase in April.

Heavily weighted financials, which tend to benefit from higher interest rates, rose 1.5%, while industrials were up 2.8%.

The energy sector advanced 0.9% as oil surged relentlessly beyond $110 a barrel, extending its rally since Russia invaded Ukraine seven days ago.

Markets expect the oil market will remain short of supply for months to come following sanctions on Moscow and a flood of divestment from Russian oil assets by major companies. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.45% 0.7297 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.53% 1.34054 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.70% 0.7909 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 1.112 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.013224 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.19% 114.34 Delayed Quote.26.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.6787 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
S&P 500 1.86% 4386.54 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.72% 103.3505 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WTI 4.64% 111.377 Delayed Quote.27.28%
