TSX climbs on commodity stocks boost; focus on bank earnings

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on
Tuesday as a rise in gold and crude prices lifted energy and
material stocks, while focus turned to domestic bank earnings
amid worries over faster monetary policy tightening and a
potential recession.
At 10:42 a.m. ET (14:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.43 points, or 0.3%,
at 20,035.35.
The energy sector climbed 3.4% as oil prices rose
more than $2 a barrel on tight supply concerns after Saudi
Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices
and the prospect of a drop in U.S. crude inventories.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 2.6% as gold
prices advanced.
The financials sector slipped 0.7%, the biggest
decliner among all the TSX sectors.
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia fell 3.6% after the
lender reported third-quarter profit a touch below estimates,
but earnings rose from a year earlier as strong loan growth in
its international business.
Analysts are focused on earnings of domestic banks this week
and have been expecting provision for credit losses to begin to
tick higher, reversing the trend of the past several quarters,
as banks brace for a rise in potential delinquencies driven by
rising inflation and interest rates.
Meanwhile, markets also got a boost after a weaker U.S.
economic data on Tuesday fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve
might not be as aggressive in raising interest rates to tame
price pressures.
All eyes are on now on comments from Fed Chair Jerome
Powell, who is headlining a central banking conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
Money markets are nearly split in their expectations for a
50 bps and 75 bps hike by the Bank of Canada at the September
meeting even as data showed inflation eased slightly in July on
lower gasoline prices.
HIGHLIGHTS
On the TSX, 150 issues were higher, while 86 issues declined
for a 1.74-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 60.46 million
shares traded.
The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.
Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week
highs and six new lows, with total volume of 93.64 million
shares.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)