TSX consolidates last week's rally as tech and industrials fall

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged
lower on Monday, consolidating last week's sharp gains, as
declines for technology and industrial shares offset gains for
the materials group.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 36.35 points, or 0.2%, at 21,235.50.
Last week it rose 2.6%, its best performance since March
last year.
"Today is very quiet for business news leaving investors to
continue digesting last Friday's mixed North American employment
reports and the implications of high wage inflation," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
Data on Friday showing an unexpectedly large jump in U.S.
jobs raised prospects of more aggressive policy tightening by
the Federal Reserve, with investors turning attention to U.S.
consumer price figures due on Thursday.
Technology shares fell 1.1%. Industrials ended 1.2% lower,
while energy lost 0.8% as oil prices fell.
U.S. crude prices settled down 1.1% at $91.32 a
barrel on faint signs of progress in nuclear talks between the
United States and Iran.
Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp
is looking to sell some of its assets in Alberta and
Saskatchewan that could fetch around C$500 million , according to an industry source and marketing
documents seen by Reuters.
Its shares ended down 1.2%.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3%. It was helped by
higher gold prices.
